Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rent-A-Pal Movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Rent-A-Pal Movie

Rent-A-Pal Movie

Rent-A-Pal Movie - Official Trailer - HD - IFC Midnight - Plot synopsis: Set in 1990, a lonely bachelor named David (Brian Landis Folkins) searches for an escape from the day-to-day drudgery of caring for his aging mother (Kathleen Brady).

While seeking a partner through a video dating service, he discovers a strange VHS tape called Rent-A-Pal.

Hosted by the charming and charismatic Andy (Wil Wheaton), the tape offers him much-needed company, compassion, and friendship.

But, Andy's friendship comes at a cost, and David desperately struggles to afford the price of admission.

Directed by Jon Stevenson starring Brian Landis Folkins, Wil Wheaton, Amy Rutledge, Kathleen Brady release date September 11, 2020 (in select theaters and on VOD)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PastorChuck85

Dr. Pastor Chugg Nerlson @nataliesurely We still have a family video around the corner from us. My oldest son LOVES to go there. He thinks i… https://t.co/iR9LzpIzoK 3 minutes ago

jay0399

c @p_yrrej @Loulerpops97 @blockbuster Rent - gas - electricity - Emp insurance - payroll taxes - movie rights - all t… https://t.co/q4tbqXJKTa 4 minutes ago

Joelmpetlin

Joel M. Petlin Cute idea for a movie night. Rent the whole @blockbuster store as an @Airbnb. But don't eat the candy. It's way pa… https://t.co/mj2gwTNT8Q 10 minutes ago

JillianBullock

Jillian Bullock My movie "A Sense of Purpose: Fighting For Our Lives" is finally out on Amazon on Demand. Please support this impor… https://t.co/qKUC7THCqY 16 minutes ago

mkasnick69

Mike Kasnick @LukeBK @dish @blockbuster I hope so. I used to be able to rent an older movie (DVD) for $.99 from blockbuster. Wat… https://t.co/gViufr36nu 30 minutes ago

BrandiKHOU

BrandiKHOU The last @Blockbuster in the world (in Bend, Oregon) partnered with @Airbnb to offer movie lovers a '90s-themed sle… https://t.co/y7YO7Aj7KG 42 minutes ago

CDNmiche

Miche @blockbuster What movie did you rent? #checkingout 44 minutes ago

McGarnical

McG ᵃʳⁿⁱᶜᵃˡ @BrittA2211 he didn’t use the definitive article. the better argument in my view is that there is “a” Scooby Doo mo… https://t.co/K3ZR9525pG 55 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

The Big Risk movie (1960) - Lino Ventura, Sandra Milo, Jean-Paul Belmondo [Video]

The Big Risk movie (1960) - Lino Ventura, Sandra Milo, Jean-Paul Belmondo

The Big Risk movie (1960) - Plot synopsis: Abel Davos is a criminal, hunted in Italy. The police are closing in, so he and his pal Raymond arrange to flee back to France with Abel's wife, Thérèse,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:59Published