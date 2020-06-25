Rent-A-Pal Movie

Rent-A-Pal Movie - Official Trailer - HD - IFC Midnight - Plot synopsis: Set in 1990, a lonely bachelor named David (Brian Landis Folkins) searches for an escape from the day-to-day drudgery of caring for his aging mother (Kathleen Brady).

While seeking a partner through a video dating service, he discovers a strange VHS tape called Rent-A-Pal.

Hosted by the charming and charismatic Andy (Wil Wheaton), the tape offers him much-needed company, compassion, and friendship.

But, Andy's friendship comes at a cost, and David desperately struggles to afford the price of admission.

Directed by Jon Stevenson starring Brian Landis Folkins, Wil Wheaton, Amy Rutledge, Kathleen Brady release date September 11, 2020 (in select theaters and on VOD)