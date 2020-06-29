Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Sleepover Movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:45s - Published
The Sleepover Movie

The Sleepover Movie

The Sleepover Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Get ready for a sleepover like no other!

During a fun weekend sleepover with their best friends, two siblings discover that their seemingly normal stay-at-home mom Margot (Malin Akerman) is actually a former high-end thief in the witness protection program.

When both their mom and dad (Ken Marino) are kidnapped and forced to pull one last job with an ex-flame of Margot's (Joe Manganiello), the siblings must team up to rescue their parents over the course of one action-packed night that they'll never forget.

Directed by Trish Sie starring Sadie Stanley, Maxwell Simkins, Malin Akerman, Joe Manganiello, Ken Marino, Karla Souza, Enuka Okuma, Cree Cicchino, Jayden Bartels, Mallory James Mahoney, Dalila Bela release date August 21, 2020 (on Netflix)


You Might Like


Tweets about this

howlsnearby

Argus Array failed successfully RT @deannadestroi: baby ferengi sleepover movie night because why not https://t.co/BLYCokAmay 22 minutes ago

Worthy4Only1

💜Jen Salvatore 🖤 RT @foodandwine: Get a once-in-a-lifetime movie sleepover for the cost of a VHS rental. https://t.co/FmVaYuriID 24 minutes ago

SawyerFitz

Sawyer FitzGerald RT @Airbnb: ...cause the last BLOCKBUSTER in the world will be offering movie lovers in Bend a 90s themed sleepover for a limited time—only… 39 minutes ago

PrinceFiggins

Prince Figgins @athleticqueenx "How about we watch a movie before we sleep? Cause what's a sleepover without a movie?" He said cho… https://t.co/AoPjrybnZR 2 hours ago

GourmetNation

Gourmet Nation foodandwine: Get a once-in-a-lifetime movie sleepover for the cost of a VHS rental. https://t.co/7NcTN9lmnu 4 hours ago

dmay_ot

deb_OT @PookyH We did a virtual sleepover with real (parallel) movie and popcorn. Only time device allowed in room overnight. 4 hours ago

foodandwine

Food & Wine Get a once-in-a-lifetime movie sleepover for the cost of a VHS rental. https://t.co/FmVaYuriID 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

World's Last Blockbuster Store Opens On Airbnb For Movie-Themed Sleepovers - no captions [Video]

World's Last Blockbuster Store Opens On Airbnb For Movie-Themed Sleepovers - no captions

Fancy staying overnight in the world's last Blockbuster store? Airbnb is giving hardcore movie fans the ultimate sleepover in the once popular video rental chain. The 20-year-old store in Bend, Oregon,..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published
World's Last Blockbuster Store Opens On Airbnb For Movie-Themed Sleepovers [Video]

World's Last Blockbuster Store Opens On Airbnb For Movie-Themed Sleepovers

Fancy staying overnight in the world's last Blockbuster store? Airbnb is giving hardcore movie fans the ultimate sleepover in the once popular video rental chain. The 20-year-old store in Bend, Oregon,..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Candyman Movie (2020) - A Story Like That [Video]

Candyman Movie (2020) - A Story Like That

Candyman Movie (2020) - A Story Like That - Plot synopsis: Don't say his name. This September, Oscar winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend that your friend's..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published