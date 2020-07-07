Journalist Vikram Joshi murder case: Police arrested all accused, charge-sheet to be file soon

Uttar Pradesh police arrested 10th accused who was absconding in journalist Vikram Joshi murder case.

Ghaziabad police on Wednesday (August 5) arrested another accused Akash Bihari.

Ghaziabad Police had also placed a reward of Rs 25000 on the accused Akash Bihari.

"10th accused who was absconding has been arrested.

9 accused were arrested earlier.

Chargesheet will be filed soon," said Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad.

Joshi died on July 22 after he was shot at by miscreants on July 20.