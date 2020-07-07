Journalist Vikram Joshi murder case: Police arrested all accused, charge-sheet to be file soon

The Minister of State (MoS) for Road Transport and Highways, General (Retired) Vijay Kumar Singh met family members of journalist Vikram Joshi in UP's Ghaziabad on July 23. Ghaziabad Member of Parliament (MP) gave cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the family of slain journalist. Journalist Vikram Joshi was shot by a group of miscreants in Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad on July 20. He died in Yashoda Hospital on July 22.
From China allowing Indians to return to another Uttar Pradesh minister reportedly testing positive - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 150 Indians including diplomats' kin, bank staff, etc will return to China on August 6. Beijing hadn't allowed Indians into China on a June 29 flight following which hectic talks took place. China will allow those who get tested within five days of journey and get health form endorsed. Bill Gates said that the US must have global approach on vaccine and not just 'take care of ourselves'. Meanwhile, China, which claims Taiwan as a part of its territory, has said that US must end Taiwan ties to avoid damage to Washington-Beijing ties. As per Reuters calculations, one person is dying every 15 seconds due to Covid. As per the past two weeks' data, nearly 5,900 Covid-related deaths happening every 24 hours. In UP, minister Brajesh Pathak has reportedly found infected on August 5, while another state minister Kamal Rani Varun had recently died due to Covid infection.
Whole city poured into religious zeal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of most awaited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who accompanied the Prime Minister during the event thanked him for his presence today. He said, "I thank PM Modi for being present today, at the most awaited moment of the past 500 years. We have to implement the work plan prepared by PM Modi. This temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Ram's greatness but of India's too."
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on August 05 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said PM has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. Adding on it, Owaisi said this is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and success of Hindutva. "The Prime Minister today said he was emotional. I want to say that I am also equally emotional because I believe in coexistence and equality of citizenship. Mr Prime Minister, I am emotional because a mosque stood there for 450 years," he added. Today, PM laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.
A total of six people have been arrested in connection with a man being tonsured and forced to chant anti-Nepal slogans in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday adding that the man is an Indian national and a resident of Varanasi. A video of the incident had surfaced online and was widely shared. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Varanasi Amit Pathak said, "A person, Arun Pathak posted a video on Facebook on July 16 containing objectionable remarks about political persons from neighbouring country. We took cognisance of the video and registered a case. We've arrested 6 persons in connection with the case. We contacted the person seen in video (posing as Nepali national whose head was tonsured). He is Indian national and was paid Rs 1,000 for being recorded in video. We're investigating the matter." The video also showed 'Jai Shri Ram' being painted on the man's scalp by members of the group.
While briefing the media in Lucknow on July 07, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar spoke on updates of Kanpur encounter. He said, "It is viral in the media that Circle Officer (CO) Devendra Mishra, who lost his life in Kanpur encounter, had written a letter. Director General of Police (DGP) has sent an IG level officer to investigate this. The truth will come out in the investigation." "An audio clip has also been released but there is nothing objectionable in it. It is a conversation between the then Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Police Station In-charge and CO. It is being verified. If needed forensic test of the computer of Circle Officer will also be done." UP ADG (Law and Order) added.
Locals in UP's Ghaziabad are celebrating the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple which will going to be held in Ayodhya on August 05. People in Kaushambi area sang 'bhajans' to celebrate the auspicious occasion.
An encounter broke out between police and miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. 6 persons including 3 women have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Kavi Nagar area of Ghaziabad. One of the miscreants who fired at police was injured during retaliatory firing by police. Arms and ammunitions have been recovered from their custody. While speaking to ANI, the SSP of Ghaziabad, Kalanidhi Naithani said, "One of them who fired at the police party was injured during retaliatory firing by police. Arms and ammunitions have been recovered. Further probe is underway."
Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will not visit Ayodhya for the ground-breaking ceremony for building of a temple there. The two leaders will instead attend the August 5 event via..
Murdered UP journalist Vikram Joshi's nephew said his family will not accept the body until all the accused are nabbed. Joshi, who was attacked by a group of unknown miscreants on July 20, succumbed to..
