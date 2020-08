Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs Movie trailer Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:35s - Published 2 minutes ago Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs Movie trailer Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Princes who have been turned into Dwarfs seek the red shoes of a lady in order to break the spell, although it will not be easy. A parody with a twist. Starring: Chloe Grace Moretz, Sam Claflin, Gina Gershon Directed By: Sung-ho Hong, Moo-Hyun Jang, Young Sik Uhm 0

