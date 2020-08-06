Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Extra Innings Movie - Official Trailer | Touching Family Drama Film | Retro Baseball Movie - COMING SOON: Extra Innings is a powerful family drama about love, dreams and mental illness.

Watch this this beautiful true-story that will have you laughing one minute and crying the next!

Plot synopsis: Set against the enchanting backdrop of 1960's Brooklyn, Extra Innings tells the story of David Sabah who is caught between pursing his dream of playing baseball and staying devoted to his Syrian Jewish family that is afflicted with mental illness.

Based on the true story of writer and director Albert Dabah.

Cast: Alex Walton, Aiden Pierce Brennan, Mara Kassin, Albert Dabah Written & Directed by: Albert Dabah Digital & DVD Release Date: September 22, 2020

