'We can get this behind us' with vaccine - Fauci

|
"We could put this behind us." Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the United States, said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday (August 5) that he was hopeful the country could get past the coronavirus pandemic by the end of next year as long as there's an effective vaccine, doses of which he predicted would be distributed by the millions in the early part of 2021.
"We likely are going to have maybe tens of millions of doses in the early part of the year.
But as we get into 2021, the manufacturers tell us that they will have hundreds of millions and likely a billion doses by the end of 2021." Trump has suggested publicly that a vaccine could be ready long before the end of this year, an announcement that would likely help his chances at reelection.
Fauci said he has not seen any pressure from the White House to announce a successful vaccine close to the Nov.
3 election.
"They promise that they are not going to let political considerations interfere with a regulatory decision." And on the same day Trump said that the virus is "going away" and "will go away like things go away," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases offered a more measured assessment.
"I don't think we're going to eradicate this from the planet... But what I think we can do with a combination of a good vaccine and attention to public health measures - and by attention I don't mean shut down, I mean things that are just prudent - that I think we can get this behind us... I hope, and feel it's possible, that by the time we get through 2021 and go around for another cycle that we'll have this under control."
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Fauci explains 'disjointed' U.S. virus response
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:00Published
Fauci on COVID-19: 'We can get this behind us'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:53Published
Fauci details issues underlining virus crisisU.S. top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci shocked by death threats and family harassment, details political issues undermining plans public health..
USATODAY.com
Fauci: 'tens of millions' of vaccine doses by early '21
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:59Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Widow Flames Trump, Texan Pols, Anti-Maskers In Husband's Obituary
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Facebook removes video of Trump over false COVID-19 claimsA recent study from South Korea showed children ages 10-19 can spread the coronavirus at least as well as adults can.
CBS News
AP Top Stories August 5 PHere's the latest for Tuesday August 5th: Trump and Biden will give virtual acceptance speeches; US officials dispute Trump's claim that Beirut was attacked;..
USATODAY.com
Facebook Removes Trump Campaign’s Misleading Coronavirus VideoIt was the first time Facebook took down a post by Mr. Trump’s campaign for spreading virus misinformation, but it did not signal a change to the company’s..
NYTimes.com
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
White House and Congress Remain Far From Any Stimulus DealWhite House officials and Democratic leaders continued to dig in on crucial points of any potential deal, jeopardizing additional relief for small businesses and..
NYTimes.com
Trump claims it would be legal to give convention speech at White HouseThough some Senate Republicans expressed doubt that it's legal for President Trump to deliver his nomination acceptance speech at the White House, as he says he..
CBS News
Member of Conservative Think Tank Takes On Reporter Duties on Air Force TwoInstead of a member of the White House press corps, the role of pool reporter was filled by Robert B. Bluey, a vice president at the Heritage Foundation.
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden to receive Democratic nomination virtually from his home due to coronavirus riskPresident Donald Trump has also moved away from tradition, suggesting he would hold his own nomination ceremony at the White House.
SBS
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources