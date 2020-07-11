Global  
 

Denver house fire that killed toddler, child, and three adults being investigated as arson
Video Credit: KDVR - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Denver house fire that killed toddler, child, and three adults being investigated as arson

Denver house fire that killed toddler, child, and three adults being investigated as arson

The Denver Fire Department says five people died in a house fire on Wednesday morning.

An arson investigation is underway.

