Denver house fire that killed toddler, child, and three adults being investigated as arson
The Denver Fire Department says five people died in a house fire on Wednesday morning.
An arson investigation is underway.
Five people, including a toddler and child, died Wednesday in a suspicious house fire in Denver.
