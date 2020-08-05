Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Several UCLA Football Players Test Positive For Coronavirus
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Several UCLA Football Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

Several UCLA Football Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

Several University of California Los Angeles football players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the L.A.

County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

CSU will investigate allegations that football coaches told players not to report COVID-19 symptoms [Video]

CSU will investigate allegations that football coaches told players not to report COVID-19 symptoms

Colorado State University on Wednesday announced it will investigate allegations that football coaches told players to not report COVID-19 symptoms and that they've threatened to reduce players'..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:01Published
Colorado State University investigates claims football players were told to ‘not reveal symptoms’ of COVID-19 [Video]

Colorado State University investigates claims football players were told to ‘not reveal symptoms’ of COVID-19

The president of Colorado State University will launch an investigation into how the athletic department handled COVID-19 safety protocols amid a report that players were told not to reveal symptoms.

Credit: KDVR     Duration: 02:07Published
UConn Cancels 2020 Football Season Amid COVID-19 Concerns [Video]

UConn Cancels 2020 Football Season Amid COVID-19 Concerns

UConn Cancels 2020 Football Season Amid COVID-19 Concerns The University of Connecticut (UConn) announced on Wednesday that they had decided to cancel their 2020 football season. They are the first FBS..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:18Published