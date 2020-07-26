Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No charges for driver who hit protester with car

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
No charges for driver who hit protester with car

No charges for driver who hit protester with car

The Grand Jury returned a “no true bill” meaning it did not find enough evidence to charge Travis Waleri with a crime.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Begin tonight... with a decision on a big story we've been following for weeks.

Thanks for joining us tonight.

I'm renee mccullough.

And i'm matt templeman.

This afternoon, the lane county district attorney's office announced there will be no charges against the driver who hit isiah wagoner at a black unity protest in june.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy is live in downtwon eugene to explain the decision.

Matt and renee-- senior proescutor chris parosa says a grand jury declined to indict 34 year old travis waleri.

Isiah wagoner says this is just one example of people of color not being treated the same way in the justice system.

Parosa says the evidence supports waler's version of events.

Waleri told investigators he was driving home from a family function and made an illegal left turn to avoid the protesters.

He claims that wagoner deliberatey hit his car.

Not the other way around.

But wagoner ended up in the hospital with internal bleeing and back issues.

I said how about next time i stand there, will that get me justice?

If i just stand there and take the hit.

Is that enough?

Is that what i shoulde done?

On that day?

I got to loose my life in order for us to even be taken seriously.

The d-a's office says they went the grand jury route to give 13 witnessses a formal place to testify.

Parosa says the one thing that would have really helped the investigation was video evidence of the crash.

Parosa says if new evidence comes to light... the case will be reopened.

Parosa also says that wagoner can take civil action against willary.

I did ask about the federal investigation and according to parosa... the special agent incharge is still looking into the case.

Live in eugene connor mccarthy kezi nine news.

A traffic alert




You Might Like


Tweets about this

dreamerintexas

texasisastateofmind @KatMcKinley A protester in austin was shot and killed when they blocked a car during a blm protest. The protester… https://t.co/3gistP40kz 2 days ago

2012BNEWS

B. The🌪️ STORM! 🌪️ @WibcS @FOX59 He did nothing of the sort moron. The jackleg with the gun is violating the truck driver's 5th Amen… https://t.co/BlzoRRG5kQ 3 days ago

StarWars4truth

Cat69 RT @cryptomage: @payhn99 @AmyCamp89818042 @jmichaelp62 @ThatGuyYus @use4a_no Here's another camera angle that shows one of them running aft… 5 days ago

cryptomage

Cryptoraptor 🦖 @payhn99 @AmyCamp89818042 @jmichaelp62 @ThatGuyYus @use4a_no Here's another camera angle that shows one of them run… https://t.co/Vln4NqeJEJ 5 days ago

HisPetPrincess

EllenK No charges for driver who hit protester with car https://t.co/aERppUA1RB 1 week ago

TadamsThomas

Thomas Adams RT @RickLindfors: BREAKING: Grand jury turns down charges against driver accused of hitting protester with car during June rally. We expect… 1 week ago

RickLindfors

Rick Lindfors BREAKING: Grand jury turns down charges against driver accused of hitting protester with car during June rally. We… https://t.co/Una363bGZk 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rally seeks justice for protester hit by car [Video]

Rally seeks justice for protester hit by car

The driver was not charged.

Credit: KEZIPublished
Driver blocked for hours in Bulgaria after he hit a protester [Video]

Driver blocked for hours in Bulgaria after he hit a protester

A driver was blocked for several hours in his car surrounded by demonstrators, in Sofia, Bulgaria, after he ran over a protestor.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
White BLM Protester Murdered In Front Of His Black Quadruple-Amputee Fiancee [Video]

White BLM Protester Murdered In Front Of His Black Quadruple-Amputee Fiancee

An armed Texas protester was shot dead at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Austin Saturday night. According to Newser, a car drove into the crowd of demonstrators, then the driver apparently..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published