The Grand Jury returned a “no true bill” meaning it did not find enough evidence to charge Travis Waleri with a crime.

No charges for driver who hit protester with car

This afternoon, the lane county district attorney's office announced there will be no charges against the driver who hit isiah wagoner at a black unity protest in june.

Matt and renee-- senior proescutor chris parosa says a grand jury declined to indict 34 year old travis waleri.

Isiah wagoner says this is just one example of people of color not being treated the same way in the justice system.

Parosa says the evidence supports waler's version of events.

Waleri told investigators he was driving home from a family function and made an illegal left turn to avoid the protesters.

He claims that wagoner deliberatey hit his car.

Not the other way around.

But wagoner ended up in the hospital with internal bleeing and back issues.

I said how about next time i stand there, will that get me justice?

If i just stand there and take the hit.

Is that enough?

Is that what i shoulde done?

On that day?

I got to loose my life in order for us to even be taken seriously.

The d-a's office says they went the grand jury route to give 13 witnessses a formal place to testify.

Parosa says the one thing that would have really helped the investigation was video evidence of the crash.

Parosa says if new evidence comes to light... the case will be reopened.

Parosa also says that wagoner can take civil action against willary.

I did ask about the federal investigation and according to parosa... the special agent incharge is still looking into the case.

