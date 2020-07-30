Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Ram temple digital billboard runs in New York's Times Square
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:13s - Published
Watch: Ram temple digital billboard runs in New York's Times Square

Watch: Ram temple digital billboard runs in New York's Times Square

A billboard of Ayodhya's Ram Temple was seen at Times Square in New York.

The billboard appeared on day of temple's foundation stone laying ceremony.

The digital billboard featured Lord Ram next to the upcoming temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier, at a grand ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the 'bhumi pujan', and laid the foundation stone of the new Ram temple.

After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla', or the child deity, PM Modi participated in the bhumi pujan rituals.

All the participants, including the PM and the priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath also attended the grand ceremony.

Attendance at the event was limited due to the outbreak.

The construction of the Ram temple is beginning 9 months after the Supreme Court handed the Mandir side the disputed site while awarding an alternate plot to the Babri Masjid litigants.

Watch the full video for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

 News on school reopenings — and closings — from New York, Chicago, Kenya and beyond.
NYTimes.com
New York City debuts quarantine checkpoints [Video]

New York City debuts quarantine checkpoints

[NFA] New York City is putting up COVID-19 quarantine checkpoints at key entry points to ensure that incoming travelers from 35 states with outbreaks comply with New York's 14-day quarantine mandate, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:48Published

Report reveals allegations of police abuses in New York City

 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a measure allowing the disciplinary records of NYPD officers accused of abuses to be made public. Greg B. Smith, of the..
CBS News

Tropical Storm Isaias hits NYC neighborhood hard

 At least six people are dead after Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain during an inland march up the U.S. East Coast. The Briarwood..
USATODAY.com

Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama

‘Many made sacrifices, are present in spirit among us’

 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat squarely addressed the absence of BJP veteran L K Advani and some other seniors at the Ram temple foundation stone-laying ceremony on..
IndiaTimes

Congress aligns itself with Ram temple sentiment

 Congress member Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called Lord Ram the “manifestation of the best human qualities” who can only be present in love and justice, the..
IndiaTimes

Ram temple in Ayodhya: A long campaign ends. What next?

 The question as to what next for the temple movement is not particularly troubling, a senior RSS functionary said, adding that the construction at Ram..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi becomes 1st PM to visit Ram Janmabhoomi

 Dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta, Narendra Modi made history on Wednesday by becoming the first PM ever to visit and offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.
IndiaTimes

Times Square Times Square Neighborhood in Manhattan in New York City

Ram temple digital billboard comes up in New York's Times Square [Video]

Ram temple digital billboard comes up in New York's Times Square

On the day of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, a billboard of Ram Mandir was seen at Times Square in New York. The digital billboard featured Lord Ram next to the upcoming temple in Ayodhya. PM Modi on August 05 laid the foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya where dignitaries from various fields were present.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

From Ayodhya to New York: Here's how Indians in the US will mark Ram Temple festivities at Times Square on August 5

 Images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be shown across the giant billboards in the iconic Times Square to celebrate the..
DNA

Lord Ram's images to be displayed in Times Square to celebrate August 5 Ram Temple groundbreaking

 Prominent community leader and President of the American India Public Affairs Committee Jagdish Sewhani told that among the prominent billboards that are being..
IndiaTimes

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India

At bhoomi pujan, PM Modi likens mandir campaign to freedom movement

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated the Ram Mandir to the struggle and sacrifice of hundreds of kar sevaks, drawing a parallel between the..
IndiaTimes

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

BJP celebrates first anniversary of Ladakh's UT status [Video]

BJP celebrates first anniversary of Ladakh's UT status

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated first anniversary of Ladakh's union territory status. The programme took place at party office where Member of Parliament (MP), Jamyang Tsering Namgyal attended the event as the chief guest. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said, "After 71 years of struggle and Ladakhis got new identity so everyone must thanked Modi government." On August 05, last year, the government bifurcated state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh under Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:34Published

Mohan Bhagwat Mohan Bhagwat Indian activist and current chief of the nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

Sheer talent! Bengaluru artist creates Lord Ram portrait using typewriter [Video]

Sheer talent! Bengaluru artist creates Lord Ram portrait using typewriter

Sheer example of unique talent, a Bengaluru artist created Lord Ram's portrait from his typewriter. Gurumurthy completed the portrait of the deity in four hours. He chose bhoomi poojan day of the Ram Temple to create the mesmerising portrait. He dedicated this portrait to the Ram Temple. Gurumurthy has been doing this unique art work since 1967. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 5. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present during the foundation laying ceremonial function. A large number of religious leaders and saints were also present in the event at Ram Janmbhoomi site in Ayodhya.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published
Ram Temple: Indians celebrate 'bhoomi pujan' outside Capitol Hill in Washington [Video]

Ram Temple: Indians celebrate 'bhoomi pujan' outside Capitol Hill in Washington

Indians in the United States celebrated the foundation laying ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Indians gathered outside Capitol Hill in Washington for the celebration. People wore saffron clothes, held saffron flags to celebrate the Bhoomi Pujan. Members of Indian community also chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'bhumi pujan' & laid foundation stone of the new Ram temple. PM Modi also offered prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla' or child deity. All participants, including PM and priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms. Attendance at the event was limited due to outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also attended the grand ceremony. Construction of Ram Temple is beginning 9 months after SC verdict. Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is overseeing temple construction.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:05Published
‘Can visit in personal capacity but…’: Zafaryab Jilani on PM Modi‘s Ayodhya visit [Video]

‘Can visit in personal capacity but…’: Zafaryab Jilani on PM Modi‘s Ayodhya visit

AIMPLB’s Zafaryab Jilani spoke on the Ayodhya’s bhoomi pujan event. Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya site, Jilani said PM should not have visited the site. “A PM can visit anywhere in a personal capacity but cannot visit religious places,” Jilani said during a debate with Hindustan Times. PM Modi visited Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also attended the ceremony. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:04Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Journalist Vikram Joshi murder case: Police arrested all accused, charge-sheet to be file soon [Video]

Journalist Vikram Joshi murder case: Police arrested all accused, charge-sheet to be file soon

Uttar Pradesh police arrested 10th accused who was absconding in journalist Vikram Joshi murder case. Ghaziabad police on Wednesday (August 5) arrested another accused Akash Bihari. Ghaziabad Police had also placed a reward of Rs 25000 on the accused Akash Bihari. "10th accused who was absconding has been arrested. 9 accused were arrested earlier. Chargesheet will be filed soon," said Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad. Joshi died on July 22 after he was shot at by miscreants on July 20.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published
Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine [Video]

Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine

From China allowing Indians to return to another Uttar Pradesh minister reportedly testing positive - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 150 Indians including diplomats' kin, bank staff, etc will return to China on August 6. Beijing hadn't allowed Indians into China on a June 29 flight following which hectic talks took place. China will allow those who get tested within five days of journey and get health form endorsed. Bill Gates said that the US must have global approach on vaccine and not just 'take care of ourselves'. Meanwhile, China, which claims Taiwan as a part of its territory, has said that US must end Taiwan ties to avoid damage to Washington-Beijing ties. As per Reuters calculations, one person is dying every 15 seconds due to Covid. As per the past two weeks' data, nearly 5,900 Covid-related deaths happening every 24 hours. In UP, minister Brajesh Pathak has reportedly found infected on August 5, while another state minister Kamal Rani Varun had recently died due to Covid infection.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:44Published
Ram temple: CM Yogi expresses gratitude to PM Modi for his Ayodhya visit [Video]

Ram temple: CM Yogi expresses gratitude to PM Modi for his Ayodhya visit

Whole city poured into religious zeal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of most awaited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who accompanied the Prime Minister during the event thanked him for his presence today. He said, "I thank PM Modi for being present today, at the most awaited moment of the past 500 years. We have to implement the work plan prepared by PM Modi. This temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Ram's greatness but of India's too."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:00Published

Hanumangarhi, Ayodhya Hanumangarhi, Ayodhya

Watch how PM Modi did 'bhumi pujan', laid Ram temple foundation in Ayodhya [Video]

Watch how PM Modi did 'bhumi pujan', laid Ram temple foundation in Ayodhya

At a grand ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the 'bhumi pujan', and laid the foundation stone of the new Ram temple. After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla', or the child deity, PM Modi participated in the bhumi pujan rituals. All the participants, including the PM and the priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Attendance at the event was limited due to the outbreak. The construction of the Ram temple is beginning 9 months after the Supreme Court handed the Mandir side the disputed site while awarding an alternate plot to the Babri Masjid litigants.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:01Published
PM Modi offers prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya [Video]

PM Modi offers prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Ayodhya ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. PM Modi offered prayers at 10th century Hanumangarhi Temple before going for the foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple. He also performed 'aarti' of Lord Hanuman. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied him during his temple visit. PM Modi was gifted a headgear, a silver 'mukut' crown and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed on it. It was presented to him by Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj, head priest of Hanumangarhi Temple.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Diwali came early': Akshay Kumar lauds Ram Mandir digital billboard at New York's Times Square

Akshay Kumar lauded the Ram Mandir digital billboard in New York's Times Square, terming it 'early...
DNA - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Digital billboard in New York’s Times Square lit up with images of proposed Ram Temple and Lord Ram: Watch

This comes on the historic day of August 5 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation...
Zee News - Published

Lord Ram's images to be displayed in Times Square to celebrate August 5 Ram Temple groundbreaking

Images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be beamed across the...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Hindu



Tweets about this

mukeshshah29

Mukesh RT @mukeshshah29: Watch: Ram temple digital billboard comes up in New York’s Times Square https://t.co/xYc5OCyk9V via @economictimes 6 hours ago

mukeshshah29

Mukesh Watch: Ram temple digital billboard comes up in New York’s Times Square https://t.co/xYc5OCyk9V via @economictimes 6 hours ago

IndiaNews777

IndiaNews Ram Temple Digital Billboard Features in New York’s Times Square, Watch Video https://t.co/bzLdZj01V0 :Auto pickup by wikyou 6 hours ago

iamSHUBHAM8

Shubham Kaushik Watch: Ram temple digital billboard comes up in New York’s Times Square https://t.co/QmbMqdiXcU via @economictimes 7 hours ago

Rocky69503370

Rocky RT @EconomicTimes: Watch: Digital billboard of Lord Ram & #RamMandir comes up in New York's Times Square | https://t.co/u1w9Nb05An https://… 9 hours ago

mac91077

Conexiq Digital billboard in New York’s Times Square lit up with images of proposed Ram Temple and Lord Ram: Watch https://t.co/clvwE2uuTC 9 hours ago

ItsShiv_

Shiv RT @ABPNews: WATCH | Digital Billboard Of #RamMandir Beams At New York's #TimesSquare To Celebrate Mega Event Details: https://t.co/g6tsIU… 9 hours ago

saalaharamkhor

Haramkhor Digital billboard in New York’s Times Square lit up with images of proposed Ram Temple and Lord Ram: Watch… https://t.co/KZ6BQv4R4p 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ram Temple Billboard Runs In Times Square [Video]

Ram Temple Billboard Runs In Times Square

Ram Temple Billboard Runs In Times Square

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:13Published
Watch: PM Modi's 'sashtang pranam', worship at Ram's idol | Ayodhya temple [Video]

Watch: PM Modi's 'sashtang pranam', worship at Ram's idol | Ayodhya temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the 'Ram Lalla' idol in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He performed a 'sashtang pranam' or prostration before the idol. He, then, proceeded to ascend the steps..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:00Published
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground report [Video]

Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground report

With preparations in full swing for a grand foundation-laying ceremony for a new temple in Ayodhya, what is the mood at Dhannipur village, where the Uttar Pradesh government allotted a plot of land for..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:10Published