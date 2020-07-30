Watch: Ram temple digital billboard runs in New York's Times Square

[NFA] New York City is putting up COVID-19 quarantine checkpoints at key entry points to ensure that incoming travelers from 35 states with outbreaks comply with New York's 14-day quarantine mandate, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
On the day of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, a billboard of Ram Mandir was seen at Times Square in New York. The digital billboard featured Lord Ram next to the upcoming temple in Ayodhya. PM Modi on August 05 laid the foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya where dignitaries from various fields were present.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated first anniversary of Ladakh's union territory status. The programme took place at party office where Member of Parliament (MP), Jamyang Tsering Namgyal attended the event as the chief guest. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said, "After 71 years of struggle and Ladakhis got new identity so everyone must thanked Modi government." On August 05, last year, the government bifurcated state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh under Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.
Sheer example of unique talent, a Bengaluru artist created Lord Ram's portrait from his typewriter. Gurumurthy completed the portrait of the deity in four hours. He chose bhoomi poojan day of the Ram Temple to create the mesmerising portrait. He dedicated this portrait to the Ram Temple. Gurumurthy has been doing this unique art work since 1967. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 5. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present during the foundation laying ceremonial function. A large number of religious leaders and saints were also present in the event at Ram Janmbhoomi site in Ayodhya.
Indians in the United States celebrated the foundation laying ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Indians gathered outside Capitol Hill in Washington for the celebration. People wore saffron clothes, held saffron flags to celebrate the Bhoomi Pujan. Members of Indian community also chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'bhumi pujan' & laid foundation stone of the new Ram temple. PM Modi also offered prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla' or child deity. All participants, including PM and priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms. Attendance at the event was limited due to outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also attended the grand ceremony. Construction of Ram Temple is beginning 9 months after SC verdict. Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is overseeing temple construction.
AIMPLB’s Zafaryab Jilani spoke on the Ayodhya’s bhoomi pujan event. Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya site, Jilani said PM should not have visited the site. “A PM can visit anywhere in a personal capacity but cannot visit religious places,” Jilani said during a debate with Hindustan Times. PM Modi visited Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also attended the ceremony. Watch the full video for more details.
Uttar Pradesh police arrested 10th accused who was absconding in journalist Vikram Joshi murder case. Ghaziabad police on Wednesday (August 5) arrested another accused Akash Bihari. Ghaziabad Police had also placed a reward of Rs 25000 on the accused Akash Bihari. "10th accused who was absconding has been arrested. 9 accused were arrested earlier. Chargesheet will be filed soon," said Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad. Joshi died on July 22 after he was shot at by miscreants on July 20.
From China allowing Indians to return to another Uttar Pradesh minister reportedly testing positive - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 150 Indians including diplomats' kin, bank staff, etc will return to China on August 6. Beijing hadn't allowed Indians into China on a June 29 flight following which hectic talks took place. China will allow those who get tested within five days of journey and get health form endorsed. Bill Gates said that the US must have global approach on vaccine and not just 'take care of ourselves'. Meanwhile, China, which claims Taiwan as a part of its territory, has said that US must end Taiwan ties to avoid damage to Washington-Beijing ties. As per Reuters calculations, one person is dying every 15 seconds due to Covid. As per the past two weeks' data, nearly 5,900 Covid-related deaths happening every 24 hours. In UP, minister Brajesh Pathak has reportedly found infected on August 5, while another state minister Kamal Rani Varun had recently died due to Covid infection.
Whole city poured into religious zeal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of most awaited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who accompanied the Prime Minister during the event thanked him for his presence today. He said, "I thank PM Modi for being present today, at the most awaited moment of the past 500 years. We have to implement the work plan prepared by PM Modi. This temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Ram's greatness but of India's too."
At a grand ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the 'bhumi pujan', and laid the foundation stone of the new Ram temple. After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla', or the child deity, PM Modi participated in the bhumi pujan rituals. All the participants, including the PM and the priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Attendance at the event was limited due to the outbreak. The construction of the Ram temple is beginning 9 months after the Supreme Court handed the Mandir side the disputed site while awarding an alternate plot to the Babri Masjid litigants.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Ayodhya ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. PM Modi offered prayers at 10th century Hanumangarhi Temple before going for the foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple. He also performed 'aarti' of Lord Hanuman. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied him during his temple visit. PM Modi was gifted a headgear, a silver 'mukut' crown and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed on it. It was presented to him by Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj, head priest of Hanumangarhi Temple.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the 'Ram Lalla' idol in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He performed a 'sashtang pranam' or prostration before the idol. He, then, proceeded to ascend the steps..
With preparations in full swing for a grand foundation-laying ceremony for a new temple in Ayodhya, what is the mood at Dhannipur village, where the Uttar Pradesh government allotted a plot of land for..
