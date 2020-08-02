Global  
 

Hiroshima Day 2020: What happened on this day in history: Watch the video | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:18s
Hiroshima Day is observed annually on 6 August.

Hiroshima Day 2020 marks the 75th year of walking the path of the atomic bomb.

Hiroshima Day commemorates the remembrance of the bombing attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States during World War II in 1945.

The bombings ended the Second World War.

The day aims to promote peace politics against the war.

Hiroshima day aims to raise awareness about the threat of nuclear weapons and the dangers of nuclear energy.

On 6th August 1945, the more than 9,000-pound uranium-235 bomb was loaded aboard a modified B-29 bomber dropped the world’s first deployed atomic bomb over the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

This happened during World War II, that is, 1939-45.

The explosion which was caused due to the bombing wiped out 90% of the city.

It immediately killed 70,000 people and tens of thousands later died due to radiation exposure.

