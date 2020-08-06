Why I protest for climate justice | Jane Fonda
Video Credit: TED - Duration: 14:15s - Published
Why I protest for climate justice | Jane Fonda
At age 81, actor and activist Jane Fonda is putting herself on the line for the planet -- literally.
In a video interview with TEDWomen curator Pat Mitchell, Fonda speaks about getting arrested multiple times during Fire Drill Fridays, the weekly climate demonstrations she leads in Washington, DC -- and discusses why civil disobedience is becoming a new normal in the age of climate change.