Local family mourning one of their own in Beirut explosion

One family is now mourning the loss of one of their own.

Standup - "a lebonses family here in utica is reacting to the massive explosions in beirut that killed over 100 people, including one of their own."

"its horrible, its really horrible what happened in beruit."

Albert zeina and his family own zeina's cafe here in utica.

They have family in lebanon... and some of them work in beruit.

We have family that died there they bled to death because nobody can get to them."

This is albert's cousin... he didn't make it out of the building.

Some of his family did.

"they were in the building and they left 10 minutes before the explosion, they live over there."

This is albert's niece layla... she's 25 years old she walked out, "it's unbelievable."

Albert says he's been in touch with his family since he found out about what happened.

"every body's calling us we're calling them say what did you hear did anybody get hurt, until 2 3 o'clock in the morning on the phone, on the internet trying to find out."

"we're still trying to stay in touch with them to see is anybody else was there and didn't make it out."

He says with limited resources in such a small country... they need help.

"the hospital cannot hold that many people all at the same time."

"god knows they need help from all over they really need help."

