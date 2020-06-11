Global  
 

Community Group Demands Equal E-Learning In Chicago
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:37s - Published
The Chicago Public Schools will offer remote learning only this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reports, some question whether every child will get a fair education under the circumstances.

