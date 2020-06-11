WCBI News at Ten - Wednesday, August 5th, 2020

Conflicting remarks from president trump and doctor anthony fauci// thanks for joining us at nine// president trump doubled down on his claim that the coronavirus will simply "go away."

He also declared it will be safe to vote at the polls in person in november-- as his re-election campaign takes one state to court over mail-in voting// cbs's paula reid has the latest from the white house.

In his push to reopen schools, ent trump made false claims today about how the virus impacts kids.

If you look at children, children are almost -- and i would almost say, definitely, but almost immune from this disease.

But dr anthony fauci has said children can indeed get the virus, and spread it.

Do children get infected?

Yes they do rankin: have hundreds of thousands of children been infected?

Fauci: yes last week vice president mike pence applauded a north carolina school for re- opening with in person classes, but now fourth graders there are quarantining after a student tested positive.

The president is also claiming that it will be safe enough by november third for seniors to vote in person&& so by the time we get there, we'll probably be in very good shape.

There is no evidence to support that projection -- and it follows his months-long assault on mail in voting.

Last night, the trump campaign sued the state of nevada over its plan to send absentee ballots to all active voters.

Even if nevada wanted to get it right, they wouldn't have enough time.

Post office wouldn't have enough time.

Nevada state senator nicole cannizzaro -- who helped pass the ballot law -- said the president is simply afraid he is going to lose.

This is an effort to suppress the vote and to delegitimize this election.

Students are already testing positive for covid- 19 in north mississippi schools// this is the second week of classes in the corinth school district// it reported it's first positive case last week...a high school student// today, the school district says a middle school student and an elementary teacher have tested positive for coronaviurs// the district says those who've been in contact with those who tested positive have been notified and will be under a 14 day quarantine.

Webster county is also reporting a covid-19 case within the district.

Off top it's the first day for several north mississippi school districts tomorrow// when students arrive on campuses in columbus, they will see many changes to help keep them and staff safe.

There will also be extra guidelines in place to help prevent the spread of covid-19.

The district has implemented modified layouts of classrooms and have put physical barriers in some places.

Staff will also clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

The franklin academy principal wants her parents to know their children will be safe.

Sot "i want them to number one, remember that the teachers are human as well, and we have family that we have to go home to as well.

So we are doing everything in our power to keep ourselves and their children safe.

We are treating their children as if they are our own, and so we are doing everything in our power and cmsd and franklin academy to make sure that your child comes home safe."

The lee county school district is also starting tomorrow and reminding students, teacher, and staff that there is a mask requirement// many families still processing, tonight, what back to school will look like amid covid-19.

And plans are changing in some districts.

Courtney ann jackson explains what we learned about the protocols if and when there are cases in the school.

State leaders are talking a lot about corinth school district as they were the first in the state to start back.

And are now seeing cases of covid-19 reported along with quarantining all those contacts.

"we're going to have more cases in more schools."

In fact, they already have.

"cases reported from tate county, forrest county, tippah county and webster county as far as new cases within the school system."

We're also learning there is a threshold for when cases prompt more actions.

"we have a guideline to use as a trigger.

If they have three or more kids within a certain classroom or certain group, then all of them need to just be quarantined.

If we have three or more simultaneous groups of that nature, then that's a time to consider letting the school have a two week break."

But here's another note to consider---schools just starting---so is that where the spread is happening?

Dr. dobbs says, no.

"these aren't kids who caught it there.

The main thing is to prevent transmission within a school.

And as we mentioned earlier, it's really tough to run a school when you have so many kids quarantined."

A point of clarification about masks and private schools.

"it is my understanding that in private schools, masks are needed as well.

This is not just a public school thing.

Private schools are going to have the same issues.

They're human beings too and need to wear masks also."

The department of health also plans to start collecting county- level data about any cases or outbreaks in schools and making that available to the public.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Light northerly winds.

Thursday & friday: mostly sunny, warm, and dry.

Highs in the lower to middle 90s with northerly breezes stirring up the air just a bit.

Lows in the 60s.

New at ten the search for survivors continues after the blast at beirut's port that killed at least 137, including at least one american, and injured about 5,000 others// lebanese authorities are looking into why an urban waterfront warehouse was apparently storing hundreds of tons of a fertilizer component called ammonium nitrate.

Cbs news correspondent michael george has more// rescuers pulled a survivor of the massive blast from under the rubble after 16 hours.

Investigators want to know why more than 27 hundred tons of a highly explosive compound used in making fertilizer was stored in a beirut waterfront warehouse for six years.

"it could have been an accident and it could have been something that was very offensive, and i wouldn't be very happy with that.'' the lebanese government ordered the house arrest of several port officials in the aftermath of the explosion...felt more than 150 miles away in cyprus.

Records show that this russian-owned cargo ship ran into trouble and pulled into port in 2013.

Its abandoned cargo was transferred to a port warehouse.

"before and after" satellite images show the extent of the devastation.

And this 29-year- old lebanese bride posing for wedding pictures one second, had to run for her life the next.

'' i was wondering what happened, am i going to die.

How i'm going to die."

Offers of help have been coming in from around the world.

In paris, the eiffel tower went dark at midnight... and despite lebanon's decades- long tensions with israel, tel aviv offered a sign of solidarity, lighting city hall with a display of the lebanese flag.

Michael george/cbs news the blast leveled beirut's port, and decimated its grain silos, in a country that was already facing an economic collapse long before before the explosion.

Humidity builds back in starting this weekend so get ready to sweat!

Spotty to scattered storms will be likely late in the weekend and all of next week.

Wednesday night: clear, quiet, and comfy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Light northerly winds.

Thursday & friday: mostly sunny, warm, and dry.

Highs in the lower to middle 90s with northerly breezes stirring up the air just a bit.

Lows in the 60s.

Saturday & sunday: partly cloudy, warm, and humid.

Highs in the mid 90s with lows in the 70s.

Heat indices will be over 100.

A few spotty storms are possible by sunday afternoon.

Next week: typical summer weather returns.

Expect pop-up storms each day along with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

Wcbi's allie martin has more on 'team jack' jack hofmister is 17 years old, a few years ago got serious about physical fitness, came to this west tupelo gym and after lots of hard work he is one of the fittest teens in the country and he is getting ready for a major crossfit competition.

Nats for jack hofmister , his full time job, nats is working out.

"it's about six to seven hours a day , i break that up into two or three sessions a day."

The 17 year old started in crossfit competitions in 2018, and won first place at the beach brawl in pensacola that same year he has qualified for the pit fitness elite teen throwdown the first week in september in three rivers michigan.

His homeschool schedule allows him to spend the time required follow a strict training and nutrition plan.

Nats krissy beasley is co owner of crossfit r2f and jack's coach.

She says his hard work, dedication and determination have never wavered.

"as soon as he walked through those double doors, and hit the floor we just could initially see some potential in him and see this was where he needed to be for sure."

Jack is raising money for his michigan trip by selling "team jack" centered jack plans to jack plans to attend college, join the rotc program, and the national guard.

He also plans to continue competing in crossfit events.

We've had a little break from the mississippi heat but it's making a comeback// and it can be dangerous if you're not properly hydrated// here's dr. richardson with tonights health talk with baptist// what are some of the causes of dehydration?

Dehydration occurs when there's not enough water in your body to replace what you have lost throughout the day.

Your system literally dries out.

Sometimes dehydration occurs for simple reasons.

You may not drink enough because you are sick, busy or because you lack access to safe drinking water when you're travelling, hiking or camping.

Dehydration can also occur when you have severe, acute diarrhea, which can cause tremendous loss of water and electrolytes in a short amount of time.

If you have vomiting along with diarrhea, you lose even more fluids and minerals.

Children and infants are especially at risk.

Other causes of dehydration are fever.

In general, the higher the fever, the more dehydrated you may become.

Excessive sweating.

If you do vigorous activity and don't replace fluids as you go along, you can become dehydrated.

Hot, humid weather increases the amount you sweat and the amount of fluid you lose.

But you can also become dehydrated in winter if you don't replace lost fluids.

Increased urination.

This is most often the result of undiagnosed or uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, a disease that affects the way your body uses blood sugar.

This type of diabetes often causes increased thirst and more frequent urination.

Join us next time for health talk with baptist where we will discuss the risk for dehydration and how it is treated.

Health talk has been brought to you by baptist memorial hospital golden triangle.

This seasons pontotoc squad features several fresh faces lookingto continue to be a force in 4a.

The warriors are stop number 45 on the high school football tour!

Many teams enter the season hoping to make the playoffs, but that's the norm for the pontotoc warriors as those expectations haven't changed.

After a slow start to last season, the warriors finished by winning 6 of their last 8 games including a postseason victory.

They hope to carry that momentum into september.

"i feel really good coming into the year.

I think we'll find our identity a little bit quicker.

We got some guys with experience on offense back.

I think we have seven guys who started at some point last year on offense and around four or five on defense."

"we're trying to get the momentum early and finish out throughout the season and hopefully make a successful playoff run."

"i feel like when we go back to the season that we'll start off pretty strong because everyone is going to be more comfortable, and new people are coming in getting a lot of reps."

The ones leading the charge to helping bring the young guys along isn't the coaching staff but instead, the seniors.

"we have one of the most competitive senior groups.

When we compete, we push each other.

We try to help the younger guys come along as fast as they can have depth on the roster.

We're a young team, but we have a lot of seniors coming back that have experience and played a lot the past few years.

If the seniors get right, i'm sure everyone else will fall behind and get to where we need to be to win."

"coach morton, a legend here, has always said that the starting jersey is always a lot heavier.

It makes a lot of sense, but these guys ought to be able to handle it this year."

With the program's history of competition, the players take great pride in putting on the black and gold.

"we have a creed that we go by.

The end of it says 'i am a pontotoc warrior.'

It's like we survive off that creed.

When we come to play, we know it's time to get down to business.

If we're not getting down to business, we got to get right somehow."

"this is my home so every time i come out here i be ready to play.

Don't matter who it's against, home or away, i'm always ready to compete."

That mindset is going to be tested as the warriors will be competing against the likes of itawamba, shannon and others for the division crown.

"you just can't take a week off.

All the teams are well coached.

The kids play hard.

You can't go in half cocked.

You got to be ready to compete."

To start the season, pontotoc hosts new albany at home in the hollow september 4th.

With the warriors on the high school football tour, chris bolton wcbi sports.

