Gov. Reynolds Signs Executive Order Allowing Some Felons to Vote

"* the iowa governor restored voting rights to many felons who have served their sentences.

Around here, reaction to the executive order is mixed.

A cause so many Iowans have worked on for years.

It boils down to our fundamental belief in redemption and second chances."

And that second chance restores some felons right to vote.

Those who are convicted of murder or manslaughter are not covered by the executive order.

The governor says ex cons should have a chance at a fresh start.

"it's a big step for so many and their road to redemption and proving to themselves and maybe to others, that their crimes and their convictions do not define them."

Tonya bergman from mason city also thinks former felons should have their right to vote restored, as long as their crimes weren't too heinous.

"i do feel that they paid their debt to society as long as their not charged with murder or any of those bad crimes.

I do feel that yes they should be restored."

For lori schmale, the issue is complicated.

"i'm kind of conflicted, more or less."

Schmale believes the right to vote should be considered on a case-by-case basis.

"*by?

"*c basis.

Overall, though, she thinks felons who are truly rehabilitated should have a shot at participating in our democracy the order will also allow felons who have served their sentence to run for public office.

