2020 Mazda CX-5 Skyactiv-G 2.5 AT Interior Design in Soul Red
Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Mazda is making only minor changes to the CX-5 for 2020.

The company's i-Activsense suite of driver-assistance features is now standard across the lineup and includes automated emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlamps, and more.

All models receive a new key fob we expect to match that of the new Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback, as well as Mazda's newly updated fonts on interior switches and exterior badging.

Grand Touring Reserve and Signature models receive a new 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen display.

The CX-5's standard 187-hp four-cylinder engine has great throttle response when pulling away from stoplights or hustling around town, so it feels quicker than it actually is.

It's at higher speeds, such as when trying to pass or merge onto the freeway, that it feels underpowered.

The 250-hp turbocharged version we tested provided much quicker acceleration, shooting from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds.

While the turbo engine also pairs with a snappy six-speed automatic transmission, it can only be had with all-wheel drive.

