Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39 unveiled in Barcelona
Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Duration: 00:37s - Published
The Formula One world championship team Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN unveiled its 2020 contender, the C39, before the start of winter testing in Barcelona.

The reveal of the car completes the grid, with Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN being the final team to launch its livery ahead of the new season.Race drivers Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi, alongside reserve driver Robert Kubica and development driver Tatiana Calderon, pulled the covers off the C39 during a roll-out presentation in the pitlane at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

110 Years of Alfa Romeo Tour - Beauty [Video]

110 Years of Alfa Romeo Tour - Beauty

To commemorate a milestone that very few automakers can match, Alfa Romeo today celebrates its 110th anniversary, reopening the doors to its historic museum in Arese, Italy, while following all current..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 04:52Published
Museum Collection Documentation Centre - 110 Years of Alfa Romeo [Video]

Museum Collection Documentation Centre - 110 Years of Alfa Romeo

Located in Arese, on the outskirts of Milan, the Alfa Romeo Museum is a true brand center that houses more than 200 historical vehicles, making it the natural venue to celebrate the brand’s 110th..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:00Published
The Alfa Romeo Museum reopens to the public on the Brand’s 110th anniversary and reveals its hidden treasures [Video]

The Alfa Romeo Museum reopens to the public on the Brand’s 110th anniversary and reveals its hidden treasures

The Alfa Romeo Museum reopened to the public and it has chosen a very special date to do so: June 24th, the day on which the Brand celebrates its 110th anniversary. The festivities for the Biscione’s..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:04Published