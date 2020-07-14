Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39 unveiled in Barcelona

The Formula One world championship team Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN unveiled its 2020 contender, the C39, before the start of winter testing in Barcelona.

The reveal of the car completes the grid, with Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN being the final team to launch its livery ahead of the new season.Race drivers Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi, alongside reserve driver Robert Kubica and development driver Tatiana Calderon, pulled the covers off the C39 during a roll-out presentation in the pitlane at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.