Lebanon Assesses Aftermath Of Massive Beirut Explosions
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:55s - Published
Lebanon Assesses Aftermath Of Massive Beirut Explosions
Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 100 people and wounding thousands.
The colossal destruction of Beirut's port was due to the explosion of a large quantity of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse there.
HuffPost reports more that as of Wednesday, more than 130 people..