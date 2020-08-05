Lebanon Assesses Aftermath Of Massive Beirut Explosions Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:55s - Published 3 minutes ago Lebanon Assesses Aftermath Of Massive Beirut Explosions Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 100 people and wounding thousands. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Aftermath Of The Massive Explosion In Beirut, Lebanon The detonation of more than 2,000 tons of explosive material at the Beirut port has damaged as much...

NPR - Published 9 hours ago Also reported by • Eurasia Review









Tweets about this SusanMcDonaldGaddy RT @PamelaFalk: Lebanon assesses aftermath of massive Beirut explosions https://t.co/4DkiGWH80O via ComingUp on @620wtmj Milwaukee with @Pa… 2 hours ago @blondehippiechk RT @CBSNews: Lebanon assesses aftermath of massive Beirut explosions https://t.co/QngouXG8m8 6 hours ago CogitareTandemDicere Lebanon assesses aftermath of massive Beirut explosions https://t.co/IUkokUAB9m via @CBSNews 8 hours ago vinnie bling RT @CBSNews: Lebanon assesses aftermath of massive Beirut explosions https://t.co/pR9NciD3BR 12 hours ago Anthony Brown Lebanon assesses aftermath of massive Beirut explosions https://t.co/xwOciJGbFx https://t.co/pbNWWEZyzj 15 hours ago