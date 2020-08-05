Global  
 

Coronavirus Death Toll Continues To Rise In Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura Counties
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:15s - Published
Coronavirus Death Toll Continues To Rise In Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura Counties

Coronavirus Death Toll Continues To Rise In Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura Counties

Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.

