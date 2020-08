Gerrard: We need the first goal Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:28s - Published 55 seconds ago Gerrard: We need the first goal Steven Gerrard says Rangers need to score the first goal in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Ryan Kent hits first-half winner as Steven Gerrard’s Rangers edge past Aberdeen in Scottish Premiership opener Ryan Kent’s excellent first-half finish ensured Steven Gerrard’s Rangers secured a battling 1-0...

talkSPORT - Published 5 days ago







Tweets about this