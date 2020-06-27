Global  
 

EJ Espresso: Pak-China plans to raise Kashmir at UN fall flat again
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:37s - Published
Fire at Ahmedabad Covid hospital leaves 8 dead.

Manoj Sinha replaces GC Murmu as J&K L-G.

Pak-China plans to raise Kashmir at UN fall flat again.

And ED to question Rhea in Sushant death case.

All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

BJP Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

 Sajad Ahmed Khandey was shot from a close range by terrorists injuring him critically.
DNA

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

Pompeo wants Iran arms embargo extension vote at UN

 The Trump administration will press ahead with efforts to extend a United Nations arms embargo on Iran despite widespread opposition to such a move at the world..
USATODAY.com

Liberia to Send Additional Soldiers to Mali

 The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia, Major General Prince Charles Johnson III has disclosed that the United Nations has asked Liberia to increase..
WorldNews

Manoj Sinha Manoj Sinha Indian politician

Manoj Sinha to take charge as Jammu and Kashmir's new Lieutenant Governor

 Senior BJP leader Manoj Sinha is the new L-G of Jammu and Kashmir as President has accepted the resignation of former L-G GC Murmu.
DNA

Manoj Sinha to be new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir: Rashtrapati Bhavan

 Former Union minister Manoj Sinha has been named the new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday. Sinha’s appointment..
IndiaTimes

G. C. Murmu G. C. Murmu 1st Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

Former J&K lieutenant governor G C Murmu appointed new CAG

 Former Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, IANS said in a late..
IndiaTimes

On August 5 anniversary, J&K LG Murmu resigns

 In a surprise development, Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor G C Murmu resigned on Wednesday, exactly a year after the nullification of Article 370 in the..
IndiaTimes

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor

There’s clear evidence of murder, says counsel for Rajput’s family

 A Supreme Court bench has granted three days to Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, Bihar government, Maharashtra government and Mumbai police to place on record..
IndiaTimes

Centre agrees to CBI probe into Sushant’s death

 The Centre on Wednesday accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput even as the Supreme Court..
IndiaTimes
Daily Punch: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death case to now be taken over by CBI [Video]

Daily Punch: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death case to now be taken over by CBI

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case reached the apex court and today was the hearing of actress Rhea Chakraborty's petition requesting the transfer of the case to the Mumbai police. The center however granted a CBI probe in the case on the request of the Bihar Govt. On the other hand, actor Salman Khan is ready for four back to back releases with his film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai lined up to release on the Republic Day weekend. Check out the biggest headlines of the day on Daily Punch.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:40Published

