EJ Espresso: Pak-China plans to raise Kashmir at UN fall flat again

Daily Punch: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death case to now be taken over by CBI



Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case reached the apex court and today was the hearing of actress Rhea Chakraborty's petition requesting the transfer of the case to the Mumbai police. The center however granted a CBI probe in the case on the request of the Bihar Govt. On the other hand, actor Salman Khan is ready for four back to back releases with his film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai lined up to release on the Republic Day weekend. Check out the biggest headlines of the day on Daily Punch.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:40 Published on January 1, 1970