Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daisy Edgar-Jones says she and Marianne have similar approaches to make-up
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Daisy Edgar-Jones says she and Marianne have similar approaches to make-up

Daisy Edgar-Jones says she and Marianne have similar approaches to make-up

Daisy Edgar-Jones says she and her 'Normal People' character Marianne Sheridan have similar approaches to make-up and the book like a dramatic cat-eye.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Karenss29

Karina Shafira RT @people: Daisy Edgar-Jones Says Blush Was the Trick to Playing 17-Year-Old Marianne in Normal People​ https://t.co/LB34p1JZFo 3 days ago

peoplestyle

PeopleStyle Daisy Edgar-Jones Says Blush Was the Trick to Playing 17-Year-Old Marianne in Normal People​ https://t.co/PSxAgODuFk 3 days ago

people

People Daisy Edgar-Jones Says Blush Was the Trick to Playing 17-Year-Old Marianne in Normal People​ https://t.co/LB34p1JZFo 3 days ago

scj

Sioux City Journal While the actors worked with an intimacy coach for the love scenes, they found it impossible to play the couple wit… https://t.co/4rlvOJAbUB 4 days ago

fran_something

Fran 🌷☮️🐱 RT @Independent: Paul Mescal says Daisy Edgar-Jones should have been nominated for Emmy for Normal People https://t.co/SffpBbkdsG 1 week ago

007Dufour007

Dufour patrick @Independent Paul Mescal says Daisy Edgar-Jones should have been nominated for Emmy for Normal People https://t.co/qc8Pp9G6kQ 1 week ago

Independent

The Independent Paul Mescal says Daisy Edgar-Jones should have been nominated for Emmy for Normal People https://t.co/SffpBbkdsG 1 week ago

spin1038

SPIN 1038 Director Lenny Abrahamson says these nominations are Daisy's too ❤️ #NormalPeople #Emmys2020 https://t.co/Qsh1ITiv6t 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Normal People's Paul Mescal thinks Daisy Edgar-Jones deserved Emmy nomination [Video]

Normal People's Paul Mescal thinks Daisy Edgar-Jones deserved Emmy nomination

'Normal People' actor Paul Mescal is adamant his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones deserved to be nominated for an Emmy Award.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:52Published
'Normal People's Paul Mescal set for major movie [Video]

'Normal People's Paul Mescal set for major movie

Paul Mescal has hinted he's set to make a major movie once the Covid-19 pandemic is over and restrictions are lifted.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:31Published
'Ordinary People's Paul Mescal set for major movie [Video]

'Ordinary People's Paul Mescal set for major movie

Paul Mescal has hinted he's set to make a major movie once the Covid-19 pandemic is over and restrictions are lifted.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:31Published