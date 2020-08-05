Indian PM Modi lays foundation of Ram temple at razed mosque site

8 dead as fire breaks out at a hospital in Ahmedabad



A massive fire broke out at a COVID care hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on August 06. Around eight people died in the fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. More details are awaited in this regard. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and tweeted, "Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM and Mayor regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected." PM Modi announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs 50,000 to be given to those injured due to the fire. As per Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, CM Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the incident of fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) will be leading the probe. The CM has ordered for a report within 3 days. While speaking to media, the JCP at Sector 1 in Ahmedabad, Rajendra Asari said, "8 people have died in the fire incident. Other patients have been shifted to a safer place." "A thorough investigation will be conducted," he added.

