Indian PM Modi lays foundation of Ram temple at razed mosque site
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Modi broke ground on a long-awaited temple of Hindu God Ram at the site of a demolished 16th-century mosque.

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

8 dead as fire breaks out at a hospital in Ahmedabad [Video]

8 dead as fire breaks out at a hospital in Ahmedabad

A massive fire broke out at a COVID care hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on August 06. Around eight people died in the fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. More details are awaited in this regard. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and tweeted, "Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM and Mayor regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected." PM Modi announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs 50,000 to be given to those injured due to the fire. As per Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, CM Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the incident of fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) will be leading the probe. The CM has ordered for a report within 3 days. While speaking to media, the JCP at Sector 1 in Ahmedabad, Rajendra Asari said, "8 people have died in the fire incident. Other patients have been shifted to a safer place." "A thorough investigation will be conducted," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

After Ram Mandir, what awaits Ayodhya?

 On August 5, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the much-awaited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
IndiaTimes
People chant 'Jai Shri Ram' near digital billboard of Ram Mandir at New York's Times Square [Video]

People chant 'Jai Shri Ram' near digital billboard of Ram Mandir at New York's Times Square

A large group of people, including Indian Diaspora, gathered near the digital billboard of Ram Mandir at New York's Times Square. People were seen celebrating the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple. The crowd also sang 'bhajans' and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. On August 05, a billboard of Ram Mandir was seen at Times Square in New York. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 05 laid foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya where dignitaries from various fields were present.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama

Watch: Ram temple digital billboard runs in New York's Times Square [Video]

Watch: Ram temple digital billboard runs in New York's Times Square

A billboard of Ayodhya's Ram Temple was seen at Times Square in New York. The billboard appeared on day of temple's foundation stone laying ceremony. The digital billboard featured Lord Ram next to the upcoming temple in Ayodhya. Earlier, at a grand ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the 'bhumi pujan', and laid the foundation stone of the new Ram temple. After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla', or the child deity, PM Modi participated in the bhumi pujan rituals. All the participants, including the PM and the priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath also attended the grand ceremony. Attendance at the event was limited due to the outbreak. The construction of the Ram temple is beginning 9 months after the Supreme Court handed the Mandir side the disputed site while awarding an alternate plot to the Babri Masjid litigants. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:13Published

‘Many made sacrifices, are present in spirit among us’

 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat squarely addressed the absence of BJP veteran L K Advani and some other seniors at the Ram temple foundation stone-laying ceremony on..
IndiaTimes

Hinduism Hinduism Religion and way of life

Wait of centuries is over, India PM says, as Hindu temple construction begins

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City AYODHYA, India (Reuters) – Prime Minister..
WorldNews

Rama Rama Hindu deity

'Many generations waited...': UP CM Yogi at Ram temple 'bhumi pujan' [Video]

'Many generations waited...': UP CM Yogi at Ram temple 'bhumi pujan'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya. He hailed the democratic institutions of India for the resolution of the decades-long Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. Adityanath said that many generations had perished waiting for the moment of construction of a grand temple for the Hindu god Ram, believed to have been born in Ayodhya, at the spot where the Babri mosque once stood. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'helping Indians witness this proud moment'. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 11:24Published
'Ram lived under tent for years...': PM Modi on new temple, Covid 'maryada' [Video]

'Ram lived under tent for years...': PM Modi on new temple, Covid 'maryada'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the stage at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He called the shrine being built a 'modern symbol' of Indian culture. He compared the precautions to be taken amid the Covid-19 pandemic to the 'maryada' supposedly personified by the Hindu god. Watch the video for his full speech.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 35:33Published

With 40 kg silver brick, PM Modi inaugurates Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya to set the construction of the grand Ram temple in motion.
DNA

People of Indian heritage raise saffron flags, celebrate Ayodhya's 'bhoomi pujan' in Washington

 Celebrating the 'bhoomi pujan' (ground-breaking ceremony) of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, people of Indian heritage from in and around Washington DC..
IndiaTimes

