YouTube star Jake Paul's LA home raided by FBI

Jake Paul American actor and Internet personality
FBI searches California home of YouTube star Jake PaulMisdemeanor charges against Paul stemming from a June incident in Arizona were dropped, but police said they may refile pending the outcome of a federal..
CBS News
Jake Paul: FBI, SWAT team raid house of YouTuber; Scottsdale drops looting charges – for nowFBI agents, including a SWAT team, served a search warrant at the home of YouTube star Jake Paul on Wednesday. And Scottsdale dropped looting charges.
USATODAY.com
Jake Paul: FBI swat team seizes guns at home of YouTube starThe social media star is no stranger to controversy and has had other run-ins with law enforcement.
BBC News
Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI, 'Ren & Stimpy's Return & More News | THR News
Los Angeles City in California
Los Angeles to cut water and power to homes hosting large gatherings amid pandemicLos Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that he is authorizing the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to shut off utility service to properties..
CBS News
Los Angeles to cut water and power to homes hosting large partiesThe announcement comes hours after the city introduced a motion to increase penalties for property owners who hold large house parties in violation of public..
CBS News
Lebanese American returning to help blast victimsDina Salem of Los Angeles is making plans to fly to her hometown of Beirut to help with the clean up after a massive explosion flattened much of the city's port,..
USATODAY.com
Woman Sues Takeoff, Member of Migos, Accusing Him of RapeThe civil complaint, filed in Los Angeles, accuses Takeoff, one of three members of the hip-hop group, of assaulting the woman during a house party in June.
NYTimes.com
YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google
YouTube prank stars Stokes Twins charged with felony after fake bank robbery videoPhoto credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Alan and Alex Stokes, 23-year-old twin brothers known best for posting prank videos to..
The Verge
Twin YouTube Stars Charged With Swatting After Bank Robbery PranksYouTube stars Alan and Alex Stokes are in very real trouble for allegedly faking a series of bank robberies ... they've each just been hit with a felony charge...
TMZ.com
Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice
Jake Paul’s home raided by FBI with a federal search warrantPhoto by Michael Reaves / Getty Images
The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the California home of YouTube star Jake Paul this morning,..
The Verge
Scottsdale, Arizona City in Arizona, United States
Arizona city councilman says 'I can't breathe' at anti-mask rally
Arizona State in the southwestern United States
Trump and Birx praise Arizona as new national model for battling coronavirus pandemicThroughout Gov. Doug Ducey Wednesday visit to Washington, D.C., senior officials held up Arizona as a leader in COVID-19 containment measures.
USATODAY.com
People Are Drinking Hand Sanitizer And Dying As A Result
President Trump continues to cast doubt on U.S. electoral processAfter the Trump campaign and Republican Party sued Nevada over its plan for mail-in voting, President Trump encouraged voters in Florida and Arizona to mail in..
CBS News
