YouTube star Jake Paul's LA home raided by FBI
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published
YouTube star Jake Paul's LA home raided by FBI

YouTube star Jake Paul's LA home raided by FBI

FBI agents in tactical gear on Wednesday raided the Los Angeles-area mansion home of YouTube star and social media influencer Jake Paul in an investigation stemming from a looting spree at an upscale shopping mall in Scottsdale, Arizona, officials said.

Libby Hogan reports.

FBI searches California home of YouTube star Jake Paul

 Misdemeanor charges against Paul stemming from a June incident in Arizona were dropped, but police said they may refile pending the outcome of a federal..
CBS News

Jake Paul: FBI, SWAT team raid house of YouTuber; Scottsdale drops looting charges – for now

 FBI agents, including a SWAT team, served a search warrant at the home of YouTube star Jake Paul on Wednesday. And Scottsdale dropped looting charges.
USATODAY.com

Jake Paul: FBI swat team seizes guns at home of YouTube star

 The social media star is no stranger to controversy and has had other run-ins with law enforcement.
BBC News
Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI, 'Ren & Stimpy's Return & More News | THR News [Video]

Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI, 'Ren & Stimpy's Return & More News | THR News

Jake Paul's Calabasas home was searched by FBI agents on Wednesday morning, 'Ren & Stimpy' is returning to TV after 25 years and some magical news for Potterheads!

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:05Published

Los Angeles to cut water and power to homes hosting large gatherings amid pandemic

 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that he is authorizing the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to shut off utility service to properties..
CBS News

Los Angeles to cut water and power to homes hosting large parties

 The announcement comes hours after the city introduced a motion to increase penalties for property owners who hold large house parties in violation of public..
CBS News

Lebanese American returning to help blast victims

 Dina Salem of Los Angeles is making plans to fly to her hometown of Beirut to help with the clean up after a massive explosion flattened much of the city's port,..
USATODAY.com

Woman Sues Takeoff, Member of Migos, Accusing Him of Rape

 The civil complaint, filed in Los Angeles, accuses Takeoff, one of three members of the hip-hop group, of assaulting the woman during a house party in June.
NYTimes.com

YouTube prank stars Stokes Twins charged with felony after fake bank robbery video

 Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Alan and Alex Stokes, 23-year-old twin brothers known best for posting prank videos to..
The Verge

Twin YouTube Stars Charged With Swatting After Bank Robbery Pranks

 YouTube stars Alan and Alex Stokes are in very real trouble for allegedly faking a series of bank robberies ... they've each just been hit with a felony charge...
TMZ.com

Jake Paul’s home raided by FBI with a federal search warrant

 Photo by Michael Reaves / Getty Images

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the California home of YouTube star Jake Paul this morning,..
The Verge

Arizona city councilman says 'I can't breathe' at anti-mask rally [Video]

Arizona city councilman says 'I can't breathe' at anti-mask rally

A Scottsdale, Arizona town councilman has been criticized after he apparently used the words uttered by George Floyd and Eric Garner as they died under police custody.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

Trump and Birx praise Arizona as new national model for battling coronavirus pandemic

 Throughout Gov. Doug Ducey Wednesday visit to Washington, D.C., senior officials held up Arizona as a leader in COVID-19 containment measures.
USATODAY.com
People Are Drinking Hand Sanitizer And Dying As A Result [Video]

People Are Drinking Hand Sanitizer And Dying As A Result

People are getting sick and even dying after swallowing hand sanitizer, reports CNN. Four died and others have suffered impaired vision or seizures, the CDC says. Hand sanitizer is everywhere and is useful for cleaning the hands during the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is not safe to swallow. "Alcohol-based hand sanitizer products should never be ingested," the CDC said. A CDC team described the cases of 15 adults in Arizona and New Mexico who have been hospitalized.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

President Trump continues to cast doubt on U.S. electoral process

 After the Trump campaign and Republican Party sued Nevada over its plan for mail-in voting, President Trump encouraged voters in Florida and Arizona to mail in..
CBS News

YouTube Star Jake Paul's Home Raided by FBI

Jake Paul's home has been searched by the FBI. On Wednesday, Aug. 5, the agency executed a federal...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •The WrapFOXNews.comTMZ.com


Jake Paul: FBI, SWAT team raid house of YouTuber; Scottsdale drops looting charges – for now

FBI agents, including a SWAT team, served a search warrant at the home of YouTube star Jake Paul on...
USATODAY.com - Published

Jake Paul raid in connection with Scottsdale investigation, feds say, as firearms reportedly seized from home

Details regarding the Wednesday morning FBI raid of YouTube star Jake Paul's Calabasas home have...
FOXNews.com - Published


Las Vegas Graffiti Mansion part of Jake Paul FBI raid [Video]

Las Vegas Graffiti Mansion part of Jake Paul FBI raid

Las Vegas Graffiti Mansion part of Jake Paul FBI raid.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:40Published
FBI Raids Calabasas Home Of YouTube Star Jake Paul [Video]

FBI Raids Calabasas Home Of YouTube Star Jake Paul

FBI agents on Wednesday served a search warrant on the Calabasas home of social media star Jake Paul as part of what authorities say is an ongoing investigation. Greg Mills reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:39Published
FBI Raids Calabasas Home Of YouTube Star Jake Paul; No Arrests Planned [Video]

FBI Raids Calabasas Home Of YouTube Star Jake Paul; No Arrests Planned

FBI agents Wednesday served a search warrant on the Calabasas home of social media star Jake Paul as part of what authorities say is an ongoing investigation.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:39Published