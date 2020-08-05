The Moment the BBC Beirut Office Gets Hit by Blast

BEIRUT — A BBC Arabic journalist Maryem Taoumi was conducting a virtual interview from the network's Beirut office when the explosion took place on Tuesday.

The video, shared by the broadcaster shows the journalist speaking during a Zoom interview with a member of the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy.

In the clip, a rattling sound can be heard before a blast shakes the building; Taoumi suddenly stops the interview and looks up before being knocked to the ground.

Her interviewee was left confused and speechless as the video abruptly ends to the sound of the fire alarm.

In their tweet, the BBC said that despite being knocked over by the blast, Maryem Taoumi is safe.

To date, Lebanon's Health minister stated that the explosion killed at least 135 people and wounded 5,000.

According to Lebanon Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the cause of the blast appears to have been triggered by a blaze at a fireworks warehouse which was storing 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate.

During a televised speech on Wednesday, Diab said that it was 'unacceptable' for such explosive substances to be stored in a warehouse for at least six years without any 'preventative measures' in place.

