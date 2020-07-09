Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sri Lanka counts votes from parliamentary elections
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:33s - Published
Sri Lanka counts votes from parliamentary elections

Sri Lanka counts votes from parliamentary elections

President is seeking two-thirds majority in the 225-member parliament to change the constitution.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Island country in South Asia

Buddhist festival held without spectators in Sri Lanka [Video]

Buddhist festival held without spectators in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's annual Esala Perahera festival is held in the inland city of Kandy.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

New SL Parliament to meet on Aug 20

 Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has summoned the new Parliament to meet on August 20 after the crucial general elections slated to take place on..
WorldNews

'Drug smuggler' cat caught with heroin, SIM cards escapes Sri Lankan prison

 Colombo: A cat detained at Sri Lanka's main prison while allegedly trying to smuggle drugs and cell phone SIM cards has escaped, media reports said Monday...
WorldNews

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksas hope to tighten grip on power in election

 By Arjuna Ranawana COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa hopes to tighten his hold on the nation's fractious politics in an election on..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lanka general election: Counting begins, Rajapaksa clan eyes landslide win

The counting of votes in Sri Lanka's twice-postponed parliamentary election began on Thursday with...
IndiaTimes - Published

Sri Lanka’s Parliamentary Elections: Pragmatic Tamil Leaders Should Be Elected – OpEd

Sri Lanka’s Parliamentary Elections: Pragmatic Tamil Leaders Should Be Elected – OpEd By Bhavan Bhavaguhan* With the new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa winning the election in Nov 2019...
Eurasia Review - Published


Tweets about this

Shuk_bi

Shukur Biya Sri Lanka counts votes from parliamentary elections https://t.co/X9e7WdE2BD https://t.co/JWLSUJ6LGX 14 minutes ago

PhotoBinh

NGUYEN Thanh-Binh #WearAMask RT @AJENews: Sri Lanka counts votes from parliamentary elections https://t.co/L7HFYqkCBo https://t.co/gsMQFDNZiA 21 minutes ago

mkaswa

Moses Kaswa Sri Lanka counts votes from parliamentary elections https://t.co/VG0TFszqAq 28 minutes ago

deji_of_lagos

Deji Sadiq Sri Lanka counts votes from parliamentary elections President is seeking two-thirds majority in the 225-member par… https://t.co/GhtxbtlMEP 29 minutes ago

Levasseurexr78

Levasseur Hedrick Sri Lanka counts votes from parliamentary elections https://t.co/iO3YqurRgo 40 minutes ago

monkey_viral

Official Page of MonkeyViral.com #Sri Lanka counts votes from parliamentary elections | News is now trending on https://t.co/p08zTD139q https://t.co/p08zTD139q 51 minutes ago

stateofpress

State of Press Sri Lanka counts votes from parliamentary elections | News https://t.co/tQHN0ZDnbN 54 minutes ago

biedexmarkets

Biedex Markets Sri Lanka counts votes from parliament election ...#worldhttps://biedex.markets/sri-lanka-counts-votes-from-parli… https://t.co/BsVvwWfpjK 56 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Assad casts ballot in Syrian parliament election [Video]

Assad casts ballot in Syrian parliament election

Syria is holding parliamentary elections across government-controlled areas of the country, as President Bashar al-Assad marks 20 years in power amid continuing war and deep economic woes.View on..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published
Sri Lanka election body mulls delaying polls due to coronavirus [Video]

Sri Lanka election body mulls delaying polls due to coronavirus

Snap parliamentary election was delayed previously because of lockdown, but opposition urges holding them soon.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published