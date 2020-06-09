Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Terrorists shot dead sarpanch in J-K's Kulgam
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Terrorists shot dead sarpanch in J-K's Kulgam

Terrorists shot dead sarpanch in J-K's Kulgam

Terrorists fired upon sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday outside his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Sajad Ahmad Khanday succumbed to injuries.

Earlier, he was taken to the hospital for medical treatment where he was declared dead.

The incident took place in Vessu Village of Kulgam district on August 06.

Further details are awaited.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kulgam Kulgam Town in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

 BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was on Thursday shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in south Kashmir, according to officials. Terrorists fired upon..
IndiaTimes

J&K: Jawan goes missing after vehicle set ablaze by terrorists in Kulgam; search operation underway

 A manhunt has been launched to find the missing soldier.
DNA
Terrorists planning to target Amarnath Yatra: Army [Video]

Terrorists planning to target Amarnath Yatra: Army

Speaking to media persons on July 17, 9 Rashtriya Rifles Sector Commander (Kulgam), Brigadier VS Thakur, said the inputs suggest that terrorists are planning to target the Amarnath Yatra. "There are inputs that they (terrorists) would try their best to target the yatra. NH-44 continues to be sensitive because that is the route that the yatris would take to go up to the north routes," he said. "This operation has been conducted successfully 4 days before commencement of Amarnath Yatra. We want to send a message to locals that we remain committed to ensuring that Amarnath Yatra will be conducted peacefully without any hindrance," he said on the killing of three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in an encounter in Kulgam.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

EJ Espresso: Pak-China plans to raise Kashmir at UN fall flat again [Video]

EJ Espresso: Pak-China plans to raise Kashmir at UN fall flat again

Fire at Ahmedabad Covid hospital leaves 8 dead. Manoj Sinha replaces GC Murmu as J&K L-G. Pak-China plans to raise Kashmir at UN fall flat again. And ED to question Rhea in Sushant death case. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:37Published

Kulgam district Kulgam district District of Jammu and Kashmir in India

Territorial Army jawan goes missing in J&K, his burnt vehicle found

 A Territorial Army jawan has gone missing and his vehicle was found burnt in Kulgam district of J&K. The officials suspect that he might have been kidnapped by..
IndiaTimes

Vessu Vessu Block/ Nayabat in Jammu and Kashmir, India


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was on Thursday shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

followkarnare

shawarma 🍑 RT @ANN_Newsable: Kashmir Sarpanch from BJP shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/zv7oGZnngm 7 seconds ago

Samar_Indra

🚩 यायावर™® 🇮🇳 RT @Abhiisshhek: Kashmir Sarpanch from BJP shot dead by terrorists in Kulgaam.. No headlines no prime times! Why? "KAAF!R tha mar gaya, c… 26 seconds ago

MajesticHindu

Hills' King RT @TheSkandar: Terrorists shot dead a BJP sarpanch in Vessu area of South Kashmir. He has been identified as Sajad Ahmad Khanday. Terro… 1 minute ago

jonj707

A%exkool RT @Lone_wolf110: BJP Sarpanch "Sajad Ahamd Khanday" shot dead by terrorists in the Qazigund area of #Kulgam district. 1 minute ago

riteshy15086308

रितेश यादव #BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was shot dead by #terrorists near his home in south Kashmir’s #Kulgam… https://t.co/q0NjMZfmOS 2 minutes ago

rajeevkshatr1ya

ModernSanatani RT @OpIndia_com: J and K: BJP Sarpanch shot dead by unidentified terrorists, 2nd attack in less than 48 hours https://t.co/6PXQjb1sei 2 minutes ago

vikrantkumar

Vikrant ~ विक्रांत Another BJP leaderbl, A Sarpanch Shot dead by Terrorists in Kashmir. There is a pattern.... https://t.co/fN6NXUX8Wk 3 minutes ago

kumar_smnjha

Suman Kumar Jha RT @JammuKashmirNow: Another BJP Sarpanch shot dead by the terrorists in Kashmir valley, 2nd attack in less than 48 hrs https://t.co/p9xul… 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kasmiri Pandit Sarpanch killed by Pak backed terrorists, Daughter seeks justice: Watch | Oneindia [Video]

Kasmiri Pandit Sarpanch killed by Pak backed terrorists, Daughter seeks justice: Watch | Oneindia

Sheen Pandita demanded justice for her father Ajay Pandita, the Kashmiri Pandit who was shot dead in the valley. Sheen Pandita Hailing her father as a real patriot, said he wanted to be remembered as a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:00Published
Kashmiri Pandits demand insurance cover for village heads after sarpanch killed by terrorists [Video]

Kashmiri Pandits demand insurance cover for village heads after sarpanch killed by terrorists

In a shocking incident, terrorists shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch, Ajay Pandita, in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on June 08. District spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Peelu Moti..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:27Published