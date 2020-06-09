Terrorists shot dead sarpanch in J-K's Kulgam

|
Kulgam Town in Jammu and Kashmir, India
Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in J&K's KulgamBJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was on Thursday shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in south Kashmir, according to officials. Terrorists fired upon..
IndiaTimes
J&K: Jawan goes missing after vehicle set ablaze by terrorists in Kulgam; search operation underwayA manhunt has been launched to find the missing soldier.
DNA
Terrorists planning to target Amarnath Yatra: Army
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41Published
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
EJ Espresso: Pak-China plans to raise Kashmir at UN fall flat again
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:37Published
Kulgam district District of Jammu and Kashmir in India
Territorial Army jawan goes missing in J&K, his burnt vehicle foundA Territorial Army jawan has gone missing and his vehicle was found burnt in Kulgam district of J&K. The officials suspect that he might have been kidnapped by..
IndiaTimes
Vessu Block/ Nayabat in Jammu and Kashmir, India
