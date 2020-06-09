Terrorists shot dead sarpanch in J-K's Kulgam

Terrorists fired upon sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday outside his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Sajad Ahmad Khanday succumbed to injuries.

Earlier, he was taken to the hospital for medical treatment where he was declared dead.

The incident took place in Vessu Village of Kulgam district on August 06.

Further details are awaited.