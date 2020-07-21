Global  
 

Lili Reinhart has known she is bisexual from a 'young age'
Lili Reinhart has known she is bisexual from a 'young age'

Lili Reinhart has known she is bisexual from a 'young age'

Lili Reinhart has known "full well" that she is bisexual from a "young age" and insists her coming out is no secret to her friends.

Lili Reinhart: I've known from a 'young age' that I'm bisexual


