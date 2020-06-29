Continuous downpour leads to waterlogging, flood-like situation in Maharashtra's Thane

'72 hour formula': PM Modi speaks to CMs of 10 states on Covid situation



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of ten states to discuss the Covid situation. PM Modi said that everyone is working as a team to beat the Covid pandemic. PM Modi added that the rate of testing has increased drastically and now stands at about 7 lakh. He added that the fatality rate has also come down in a major way and said that the aim now should be to bring the fatality rate to below 1%. PM Modi also asked states to adhere to the 72 hour formula, where if anyone is diagnosed, then all his contacts should be traced and isolated within 72 hours. This he said would help in a major way in curbing the pandemic. So, it is important that all the people who come in contact with an infected person must be tested within 72 hours:The Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and West Bengal. Watch the full video for all the details.

