Continuous downpour leads to waterlogging, flood-like situation in Maharashtra's Thane

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Different parts of Maharashtra face severe waterlogging and flood-like situation following incessant heavy rainfall.

Waterlogging was seen in Vandana Cinema area of Thane district in Maharashtra.

There is flood-like situation near Upvan Lake of Thane due to continuous downpour.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted-'Generally cloudy sky with Heavy rain' in Thane on August 06.

Speaking to ANI, the Municipal Commissioner of Thane, Dr Vipin Sharma said, "Thane Municipal Corporation area has been receiving very heavy rainfall since past 3 days, received 149 mm rainfall on August 05.

We are alert.

Assistant and Deputy Commissioners, Fire Brigade are on field." "I appeal to residents to not step out of houses unnecessarily," he added.

