Continuous downpour leads to waterlogging, flood-like situation in Maharashtra's Thane

Speaking to ANI, the Municipal Commissioner of Thane, Dr Vipin Sharma said, "Thane Municipal Corporation area has been receiving very heavy rainfall since past 3 days, received 149 mm rainfall on August 05.
We are alert.
Assistant and Deputy Commissioners, Fire Brigade are on field." "I appeal to residents to not step out of houses unnecessarily," he added.
Two alleged gang members of Vikas Dubey have been taken into judicial custody till July 21. They were arrested by Maharashtra's anti-terrorism squad (ATS) from Thane. Both of them are accused in the killing of eight policemen on the July 03 in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The main accused of the shootout gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter at the outskirts of Kanpur on July 10.
The cases of coronavirus continued to surge in India, however, fatality rate dipped to 1.99 %, informed Health Ministry. National Expert Group on vaccine administration has also been constituted by Centre. Maharashtra continues to witness surge of over 10,000 COVID-19 cases taking total tally in the state to 5,35,601. Delhi reported 1257 COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths on Aug 11. Karnataka recorded 6,257 COVID-19 cases today. While, Tamil Nadu reported 5,834 COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths so, total number of cases in the state is now at 3,08,649, including 2,50,680 discharged, 52,810 active cases and 5,159 deaths. Andhra Pradesh recorded 9024 cases. Country has conducted over 2.5 crore sample tests so far.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of ten states to discuss the Covid situation. PM Modi said that everyone is working as a team to beat the Covid pandemic. PM Modi added that the rate of testing has increased drastically and now stands at about 7 lakh. He added that the fatality rate has also come down in a major way and said that the aim now should be to bring the fatality rate to below 1%. PM Modi also asked states to adhere to the 72 hour formula, where if anyone is diagnosed, then all his contacts should be traced and isolated within 72 hours. This he said would help in a major way in curbing the pandemic. So, it is important that all the people who come in contact with an infected person must be tested within 72 hours:The Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and West Bengal. Watch the full video for all the details.
Last rites of Captain DV Sathe were performed in Mumbai on August 11. Maharashtra government accorded state funeral to late Wing Commander (Retd) Sathe. Earlier, his mortal remains were brought to his residence. Captain Sathe was flying the Air India Express flight which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport on August 7. Flight crash claimed 18 lives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh on August 11. The review meeting was conducted to discuss corona related situation. During his address, PM said, "The average fatality rate has been continuously decreasing while the recovery rate is increasing every day, this shows that measures being taken by us are in the right direction." "Experts are saying now that if within 72 hours, a person is diagnosed, then the spread can be controlled to a great extent. So, it is important that all the people who come in contact with an infected person must be tested within 72 hours," he added.
Andhra Pradesh Police with the help of Fire Department officials rescued a man who climbed a structure raised for advertising near Tirupati Railway Station in Chittoor. The man is identified as Babu, who hails from Tamil Nadu's Kumbakonam. The police have not find any suicide case as according to them, the man is mentally unstable.
Three gates of Aruvikkara Dam were opened due to incessant rains in the adjacent areas of Thiruvananthapuram. The southwest monsoon has been very vigorous over Kerala. According to IMD, moderate rainfall accompanied with gusty wind speed reaching 40 KMPH is likely at isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and other districts.
Flood like situation persists in Kavalam village of Alappuzha district. Rain also continues to lash Kozhikode and Malappuram. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for Alappuzha district for August 9.
