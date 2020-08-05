Global  
 

Trump backtracks on claim that Beirut explosion was attack
US President Donald Trump has backtracked on comments he made claiming theexplosion that killed more than a hundred people in Beirut, injuring thousandsmore, was an attack.

He told White House reporters the deadly event could havebeen an accident.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'Children handle covid very well': Trump defends video blocked by Twitter & FB [Video]

Facebook and Twitter have yet again acted against a video shared by accounts linked to U.S. President Donald Trump for violating their policies on coronavirus misinformation. The Trump re-election campaign’s Twitter account, @TeamTrump, was briefly banned from sending new tweets after it posted a clip of an interview where Trump can be heard saying that children are virtually immune to Covid. Facebook then removed the same clip when it was posted by President Trump. However, Trump defended his statement at a press briefing later and said that children seem to do really well against Covid as their immune system is very strong. He said that his argument is backed by every statistic that has come out on Covid. Trump has been repeatedly accused of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 150,000 people across the United States, including the infamous suggestion that virus victims could be injected with disinfectant. Twitter and facebook had earlier also blocked a video posted by Trump which defended the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating Covid. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:45Published
Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:45Published
Trump defends claim children 'virtually immune' to coronavirus [Video]

Trump defends claim children 'virtually immune' to coronavirus

President Donald Trump has defended his claim that children are 'virtuallyimmune' to coronavirus. Facebook has deleted a post by US President DonaldTrump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreadingmisinformation about the coronavirus. The post in question featured a link toa Fox News video in which Mr Trump says children are "virtually immune" to thevirus. Facebook said the "video includes false claims that a group of peopleis immune from Covid-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmfulCovid misinformation".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's campaign account banned from Twitter

 Twitter momentarily banned US President Donald Trump's campaign account from tweeting until an interview during which he claimed children are "virtually immune"..
New Zealand Herald

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Port officials under house arrest after explosion in Lebanon’s capital [Video]

Port officials under house arrest after explosion in Lebanon’s capital

Investigators began searching the wreckage of Beirut’s port for clues to thecause of the massive explosion that ripped across the Lebanese capital as thegovernment ordered port officials put under house arrest. International aidflights began to arrive, as Lebanon’s leaders struggled to deal with theaftermath of Tuesday’s blast, crippled by an economic crisis and facing apublic where many already blame chronic mismanagement and corruption among theruling elite for the disaster. The explosion at the port killed 135 people andinjured about 5,000 others, the health ministry said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Beirut explosion: Angry residents demand answers after blast

 People in Lebanon call for justice after a blast that left at least 135 dead and over 4,000 injured.
BBC News

Trump again says Beirut blasts might have been attack

 WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to suggest that the massive explosion that killed at least 135 people in Lebanon might have been a..
WorldNews

CBS Evening News, August 5, 2020

 Race to rescue survivors after Beirut blast kills at least 137; 15-year-old starts online computer coding classes for kids of color
CBS News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

'We can get this behind us' with vaccine - Fauci [Video]

'We can get this behind us' with vaccine - Fauci

Drugmakers will likely have tens of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines in the early part of next year, Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases official, said in a Reuters interview on Wednesday, offering a more conservative view of the ramp up than some Trump administration officials. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:50Published

White House and Congress Remain Far From Any Stimulus Deal

 White House officials and Democratic leaders continued to dig in on crucial points of any potential deal, jeopardizing additional relief for small businesses and..
NYTimes.com

Trump claims it would be legal to give convention speech at White House

 Though some Senate Republicans expressed doubt that it's legal for President Trump to deliver his nomination acceptance speech at the White House, as he says he..
CBS News

Member of Conservative Think Tank Takes On Reporter Duties on Air Force Two

 Instead of a member of the White House press corps, the role of pool reporter was filled by Robert B. Bluey, a vice president at the Heritage Foundation.
NYTimes.com

