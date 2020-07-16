Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bomb
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bomb

Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bomb

The dwindling number of witnesses to the world's first atomic bombing inHiroshima were among those marking the 75th anniversary of the slaughter.Hiroshima mayor Kazumi Matsui urged world leaders to more seriously commit tonuclear disarmament, pointing out Japan's failures.

In a speech, Mr Matsuihighlighted what survivors feel is the hypocrisy of Japan's government, whichhosts 50,000 American troops and is protected by the US nuclear umbrella.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kazumi Matsui Kazumi Matsui Mayor of Hiroshima, Japan


Hiroshima Hiroshima Designated city in Chūgoku, Japan

The Photographers Who Captured the Toll of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

 A new book of photos documents the human impact of the bombings that ended World War II — and challenges a common American perception of the destruction in..
NYTimes.com

Today in History for August 6th

 Highlights of this day in history: The United States drops an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan during World War II; LBJ signs the Voting Rights Act; Pope Paul VI..
USATODAY.com

Hiroshima: Japan marks 75 years since first atomic bomb

 The first nuclear weapon used in war killed 140,000 people - Japan surrendered days later, ending WW2.
BBC News

Hiroshima: The day Michiko nearly missed her train

 The horrors of the Hiroshima bombing are laid bare through the story of one woman's life.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Japanese court recognises more Hiroshima bomb survivors

Japanese court recognises more Hiroshima bomb survivors A Hiroshima court issued a rare ruling expanding the designation of atomic bomb survivors to include...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Hiroshima survivors worry that the world will forget

The atomic bomb that exploded over Hiroshima 75 years ago didn't just kill and maim. The survivors...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •BBC News


From Hiroshima to Hope marks 75th anniversary of atomic bombings with a virtual program

A short film with clips from past programs, interviews with bomb survivors, performances and more...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

"I Am Become Death": 75th Anniversary of the First Nuclear Explosion [Video]

"I Am Become Death": 75th Anniversary of the First Nuclear Explosion

“Now, I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.” It is the 75th Anniversary of the detonation of the first ever nuclear bomb. On 16 July 1945, the ‘Trinity’ nuclear test plunged humanity into..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published