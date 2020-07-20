Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

J&K sarpanch killed | Terrorists shoot Kulgam BJP leader | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:17s - Published
J&K sarpanch killed | Terrorists shoot Kulgam BJP leader | Oneindia News

J&K sarpanch killed | Terrorists shoot Kulgam BJP leader | Oneindia News

A sarpanch of J&K's Kulgam district was shot dead earlier this morning by suspected terrorists.

Sajad Ahmad Khanday was also the BJP's district vice president for Kulgam.

He was shot dead near his home in Kulgam's Qazigund area, about 60 km from Srinagar.

The attack comes less than 48 hours after another BJP sarpanch - Arif Ahmad - was shot at in the same area.

There have been a slew of attacks in Kashmir on sarpanches because the Centre has been trying to showcase the panchayat elections as one of its successes in Kashmir and the path forward for grassroot development.

#Kashmir #Sarpanch #Kulgam

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

J&K: Army says missing soldier likely abducted by terrorists| Oneindia News [Video]

J&K: Army says missing soldier likely abducted by terrorists| Oneindia News

UP CM Yogi Adityanath says Covid protocol will be strictly followed in Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi event; Army says missing soldier from Kulgam Shakir Manzoor is likely kidnapped; Mumbai police..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:31Published
Coronavirus in India cross 18-Lakh mark, death toll mounts to 38,135 | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus in India cross 18-Lakh mark, death toll mounts to 38,135 | Oneindia News

BY Padmavati, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s daughter, has also tested positive for the coronavirus disease, a day after the senior BJP leader said he has contracted Covid-19...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:31Published
Rajasthan Political Crisis: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat issued notice | Oneindia News [Video]

Rajasthan Political Crisis: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat issued notice | Oneindia News

India recorded 40,425 new coronavirus cases and 681 deaths in the last 24 hours, in the biggest single-day jump, government data this morning showed. The fresh cases put the total tally in India at..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:42Published