Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gemma Collins has adopted a polar bear
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Gemma Collins has adopted a polar bear

Gemma Collins has adopted a polar bear

Gemma Collins has adopted a polar bear after took a liking to the endangered species while shooting her 'Diva' series at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The Gemma Collins Show? Gemma Collins fans want her to 'replace' Ellen DeGeneres [Video]

The Gemma Collins Show? Gemma Collins fans want her to 'replace' Ellen DeGeneres

Fans of Gemma Collins want her to replace Ellen DeGeneres on her chat show! There is now a petition set up on change.org called 'Replace Ellen With Gemma Collins'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published
Gemma Collins launching beauty line [Video]

Gemma Collins launching beauty line

Gemma Collins has announced a new beauty line.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published
Gemma Collins set for boob reduction surgery [Video]

Gemma Collins set for boob reduction surgery

Reality star Gemma Collins is set for a boob reduction operation next month, because she thinks her assets "look ridiculous".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:05Published