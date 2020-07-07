Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of world's first atomic bombing

|
Hiroshima Designated city in Chūgoku, Japan
Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of atomic attack"Could you please respond to our request to sign the Nuclear Weapons Prohibition Treaty?" Tomoyuki Mimaki, a member of a major survivors' group, Hidankyo,..
CBS News
Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bomb
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
Hiroshima bombing turns 75, jobless claims, Tennessee primaries: 5 things to know ThursdayThe U.S. became the only country to detonate a nuclear weapon against an enemy when it bombed Hiroshima on this day in 1945, the latest weekly jobs report will..
USATODAY.com
The Photographers Who Captured the Toll of Hiroshima and NagasakiA new book of photos documents the human impact of the bombings that ended World War II — and challenges a common American perception of the destruction in..
NYTimes.com
