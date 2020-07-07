Global  
 

Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of world's first atomic bombing
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Hiroshima mayor urges nations to reject self-centred nationalism on 75th anniversary of attack that killed over 140,000.

Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of atomic attack

 "Could you please respond to our request to sign the Nuclear Weapons Prohibition Treaty?" Tomoyuki Mimaki, a member of a major survivors' group, Hidankyo,..
CBS News
Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bomb [Video]

The dwindling number of witnesses to the world's first atomic bombing inHiroshima were among those marking the 75th anniversary of the slaughter.Hiroshima mayor Kazumi Matsui urged world leaders to more seriously commit tonuclear disarmament, pointing out Japan's failures. In a speech, Mr Matsuihighlighted what survivors feel is the hypocrisy of Japan's government, whichhosts 50,000 American troops and is protected by the US nuclear umbrella.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Hiroshima bombing turns 75, jobless claims, Tennessee primaries: 5 things to know Thursday

 The U.S. became the only country to detonate a nuclear weapon against an enemy when it bombed Hiroshima on this day in 1945, the latest weekly jobs report will..
USATODAY.com

The Photographers Who Captured the Toll of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

 A new book of photos documents the human impact of the bombings that ended World War II — and challenges a common American perception of the destruction in..
NYTimes.com

75 years of Hiroshima: Scaled-back ceremony in Japan to mark anniversary of world's first atomic bombing

At 8:15 a.m. on Aug 6, 1945, US B-29 warplane Enola Gay dropped a bomb nicknamed "Little Boy" and...
DNA - Published Also reported by •CBC.caHindu


Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing

The dwindling number of witnesses to the world’s first atomic bombing in Hiroshima were among those...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •CBC.caHindu


Ron was one of the first Australians in Hiroshima after the bomb. This is what he saw

On the 75th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bomb, Australian veteran Ron Shepheard recalls...
SBS - Published


