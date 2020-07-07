Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of world's first atomic bombing

Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bomb



The dwindling number of witnesses to the world's first atomic bombing inHiroshima were among those marking the 75th anniversary of the slaughter.Hiroshima mayor Kazumi Matsui urged world leaders to more seriously commit tonuclear disarmament, pointing out Japan's failures. In a speech, Mr Matsuihighlighted what survivors feel is the hypocrisy of Japan's government, whichhosts 50,000 American troops and is protected by the US nuclear umbrella.

