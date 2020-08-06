RBI keeps repo rate, reverse repo rate unchanged

For year 2020-21, GDP growth is estimated to be negative: RBI Governor



Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das briefed mediapersons on Aug 06. He said, "RBI is perhaps the only central bank in the world which has set up a special quarantine facility for continuity of critical operations." He further said, "Taking into consideration all factors, the GDP growth in the first half of the year is estimated to remain in the contraction zone. For the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative."

