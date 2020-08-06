Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

RBI keeps repo rate, reverse repo rate unchanged
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:47s - Published
RBI keeps repo rate, reverse repo rate unchanged

RBI keeps repo rate, reverse repo rate unchanged

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 06 announced that repo rate and reverse repo rate will remain unchanged.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "Repo rate remains unchanged at 4% and Reverse repo rate also remains unchanged at 3.35%.

Accommodative stance of the monetary policy will continue as long as necessary to revive growth and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, while ensuring that inflation remains within target going forward." He further said, "Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted that in India too, economic activity had started to recover, but surges of fresh infections have forced fresh lockdowns, hence several high-frequency indicators have levelled off."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shaktikanta Das Shaktikanta Das retired Indian Administrative Service officer and the governor of the Reserve Bank of India

RBI announces regulatory, developmental measures for micro-economic conditions in wake of COVID-19 [Video]

RBI announces regulatory, developmental measures for micro-economic conditions in wake of COVID-19

While media brief, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "With COVID-19 infections rising under fragile micro-economic and financial conditions, we propose to take regulatory and developmental measures - enhance liquidity support for financial markets, ease financial stress caused by COVID-19 while strengthening credit discipline improve the flow of credit, to deepen digital payment systems and facilitate innovations by leveraging technology."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
For year 2020-21, GDP growth is estimated to be negative: RBI Governor [Video]

For year 2020-21, GDP growth is estimated to be negative: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das briefed mediapersons on Aug 06. He said, "RBI is perhaps the only central bank in the world which has set up a special quarantine facility for continuity of critical operations." He further said, "Taking into consideration all factors, the GDP growth in the first half of the year is estimated to remain in the contraction zone. For the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Reserve Bank of India Reserve Bank of India Central banking institution of India


Monetary Policy Committee (India)


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged: Key points

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday decided to keep key lending rate unchanged in its August...
IndiaTimes - Published

RBI maintains status quo in its Monetary Policy, leaves repo rate unchanged at 4%

This is the 24th meeting of the MPC.
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia RBI keeps repo rate, reverse repo rate unchanged https://t.co/j5wwD4CTJW #Reservebankofindia #GDP #ShaktikantaDas #Reporate 5 minutes ago

ptcnews

PTC NEWS #RBI keeps #reporate unchanged, #GDPgrowth estimated to be negative in FY21 #RBIPolicy #rbigovernor https://t.co/zEJzmfFLUd 29 minutes ago

ptcnews

PTC NEWS @RBI keeps #reporate unchanged, #GDPgrowth estimated to be negative in FY21 #RBIPolicy #rbigovernor https://t.co/zEJzmfFLUd 31 minutes ago

srjthakur20

suraj thakur RT @SwarajyaMag: RBI Keeps Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate Unchanged: Shaktikanta Das Announces Key Decisions https://t.co/PkejRhHEC8 1 hour ago

SwarajyaMag

Swarajya RBI Keeps Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate Unchanged: Shaktikanta Das Announces Key Decisions https://t.co/PkejRhHEC8 1 hour ago

Sumpankajs

Er.Pankaj Singh RT @CNNnews18: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged https://t.co/losU0qv7Xu 1 hour ago

ICC_PR

ICCPL The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee announced to keep the repo rate & reverse repo rate unchanged with 4% & 3.35% i… https://t.co/udghAE0tMk 1 hour ago

NeemonaR

NeeMona Rajput RT @Sumitsri1108: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged https://t.co/aWIFx5jNqc 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

RBI: Repo rate unchanged at 4%, Reverse Repo Rate unchanged at 3.3% | Oneindia News [Video]

RBI: Repo rate unchanged at 4%, Reverse Repo Rate unchanged at 3.3% | Oneindia News

The Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at four per cent after the meeting of its six-member Monetary Policy Committee. The reverse repo rate was also kept unchanged at 3.3 per cent. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:25Published