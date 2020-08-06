RBI keeps repo rate, reverse repo rate unchanged

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 06 announced that repo rate and reverse repo rate will remain unchanged.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "Repo rate remains unchanged at 4% and Reverse repo rate also remains unchanged at 3.35%.
Accommodative stance of the monetary policy will continue as long as necessary to revive growth and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, while ensuring that inflation remains within target going forward." He further said, "Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted that in India too, economic activity had started to recover, but surges of fresh infections have forced fresh lockdowns, hence several high-frequency indicators have levelled off."
While media brief, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "With COVID-19 infections rising under fragile micro-economic and financial conditions, we propose to take regulatory and developmental measures - enhance liquidity support for financial markets, ease financial stress caused by COVID-19 while strengthening credit discipline improve the flow of credit, to deepen digital payment systems and facilitate innovations by leveraging technology."
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das briefed mediapersons on Aug 06. He said, "RBI is perhaps the only central bank in the world which has set up a special quarantine facility for continuity of critical operations." He further said, "Taking into consideration all factors, the GDP growth in the first half of the year is estimated to remain in the contraction zone. For the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative."
