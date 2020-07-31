Global  
 

Technology Distribution Begins For Pittsburgh Public Schools
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Technology Distribution Begins For Pittsburgh Public Schools

Technology Distribution Begins For Pittsburgh Public Schools

With the first nine weeks of school for Pittsburgh Public Schools being online, students can begin recieving laptops and Chromebooks for home learning.

KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the details.

