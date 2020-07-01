This adorable video shows a bunny cleaning himself in super slow motion

This adorable video shows a bunny cleaning himself in super slow motion.Owner Kerrianne Crane, 35 from Ipswich, UK got the 10 week old mini lop bunny as a way to cheer up her family after the travel restriction of the 2020 caused them to miss a holiday to Disney land.The bunny - named Teddy- has become a full fledged member of the family and is seen in numerous pictures with his new friends.Kerrianne decided to film teddy in slow motion while he was cleaning himself resulting in some heart melting footage.Kerrianne said:" Both me and my daughter were very excited to see him clean as we had only had him 5 days.

We both found it incredibly cute!""All the family found the video so adorable and knew it needed to be shared!

It made us smile""We missed out on our Disneyland holiday this year and got Teddy to cheer us up!

He's a house bunny and very well lived recieving a lot of attention."