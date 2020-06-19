Jennifer Lawrence takes massive $5.7 million hit on penthouse

Global  
 

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Jennifer Lawrence has suffered a big property loss after selling her former New York pad for $5.7 million dollars less than she paid for it.

Jennifer Lawrence goes public on Twitter to demand justice for Breonna Taylor [Video]

Jennifer Lawrence goes public on Twitter to demand justice for Breonna Taylor

Jennifer Lawrence has taken to Twitter to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

