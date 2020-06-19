|
|
|
Jennifer Lawrence takes massive $5.7 million hit on penthouse
Jennifer Lawrence takes massive $5.7 million hit on penthouse
Jennifer Lawrence has suffered a big property loss after selling her former New York pad for $5.7 million dollars less than she paid for it.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
9 new trailers to watch this week
Photo: Joe Lederer / Hulu
Last weekend, I watched An American Pickle, the new Seth Rogen film and one of HBO Max’s first originals. It’s the..
The Verge
Trump gets endorsement of NYC police union
President Donald Trump on Friday told hundreds of New York Police Department officers that "no one will be safe in Biden's America" if the former Democratic vice..
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
How the other side lives! There are a few perks that come with being one of the highest paid...
E! Online - Published
|
Tweets about this
|