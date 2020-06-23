Global  
 

'Sushmanjali' prayer meet organised to pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary
'Sushmanjali' prayer meet was organised on August 06 to pay tribute to late external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on her 1st death anniversary.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar remembered former union minister and BJP's stalwart leader late Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary.

Remembering Swaraj's legacy, daughter Bansuri Swaraj along with other dignitaries of film fraternity virtually came together to pay tribute to Swaraj.

Swaraj passed away on the night of August 06 last year following a cardiac arrest.

