UK weather forecast: How hot will the weekend get?

Television presenter Caroline Flack was “seriously let down by theauthorities” and was “hounded” by the press over her forthcoming trial in theweeks before she killed herself, her inquest heard. The 40-year-old, wellknown for hosting Love Island and The X Factor, was found hanged at her homein Stoke Newington, north-east London, on February 15 2020.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given a dressing-down for their bingoskills on Wednesday, as one Cardiff care home resident recalled an earlieronline meeting with the couple had ended in disappointment.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
The Duke and Duchess met with elderly residents at Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff and admired their garden. William and Kate had previously been guest bingo callers at the home via a video call in May and during this visit spoke with a familiar resident.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Scott Parker believes Fulham will need to repeat the hard-nosed mental“ingredient” that saw them past Cardiff to beat Brentford and reach thePremier League. Fulham lost 2-1 in the Championship play-off semi-final secondleg at Craven Cottage on Thursday night, but still reached the final 3-2 onaggregate.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, visits a bar in Edinburgh ahead of its reopening and sets out conditions for outdoor bars and restaurant to reopen in Scotland. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon applauded the NHS outside her home in Edinburgh as the National Health Service marks its 72nd anniversary. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A Scottish husband and wife duo are entertaining the nation from their kitchen table with a magazine-style TV show, featuring acts including a world record breaker who baths in baked beans, a ventriloquist and a rap star. Calling their homegrown production Moreish TV, as they "give a little bit more," Edinburgh couple Craig and Debbie Stephens - veterans of the entertainment industry, who normally run a recording studio - started their now weekly show in April to help struggling performers during the Covid-19 pandemic. The variety-style broadcast - which Craig, 51, and Debbie, 56, present, film and edit at their kitchen table, then post to YouTube, where it attracts thousands of viewers - comes as the National Campaign for the Arts has painted a bleak picture for the future and venues like London’s Southbank Centre look set to stay closed until April 2021. Now the Stephens want their show to provide a platform where entertainers can perform and build their fanbase while venues are closed - featuring diverse guests from around the world, including singers from X Factor, America’s Got Talent and The Voice Indonesia.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
Fans arrive at the National Stadium at Windsor Park for the Irish Cup finalclash between Glentoran and Ballymena United. This is the first football matchin the UK to be played with spectators since lockdown. Includes vox pop withfans.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published