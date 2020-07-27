Global  
 

Willian to REJECT Chelsea Deal And Sign For Arsenal! Transfer Talk
Video Credit: FootballDaily - Duration: 08:16s
This week we start with the two exciting young defenders who could be heading to the Premier League this summer, in Sergio Reguilon and Gabriel.

Reguilon has won a number of admirers with his strong displays on loan at Sevilla, and now could be set to depart Real Madrid for either Everton or Chelsea, while Gabriel has piqued the interest of Manchester United.

Our headline story looks at the current transfer saga of Chelsea star Willian, and why Arsenal are front runners to be his new home.

We look at Leicester City’s audacious attempt to bring in Barcelona winger Francisco Trincão, who is yet to even play for the Blaugrana, and also AC Milan’s pursuit of Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier.

Finally we profile QPR’s Eberechi Eze, the man Crystal Palace want to rejuvenate their attack.

