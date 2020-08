Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are not discussing politics on their family vacation and friends have told TMZ that Kanye's US presidential bid is a "non-negotiable issue".

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West won't discuss his presidential campaign on make-or-break vacation

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have lots to discuss during their tropical island getaway geared at...

Concerns were first sparked after Kanye hosted his first presidential campaign rally in South...