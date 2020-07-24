Selena Gomez gets cooking for new online series

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Selena Gomez American singer, songwriter, and actress
Selena Gomez on her quarantine cooking show and mental health amid COVID: 'It's not easy for anyone'Selena Gomez made a cooking show in quarantine to try to bring a little lightness to the COVID era. She talks how hard it is for everyone to cope.
USATODAY.com
Selena Gomez teases 'exciting things' in Instagram video
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Selena Gomez planning to raise $100 million for mental health services
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources