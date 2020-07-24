Global  
 

Selena Gomez gets cooking for new online series
Selena Gomez gets cooking for new online series

Selena Gomez gets cooking for new online series

Selena Gomez has shared her kitchen with fans ahead of the premiere of her new HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef, and she dropped the trailer for the 10-episode digital series, in which she learns to cook with the help of professionals!

Selena Gomez on her quarantine cooking show and mental health amid COVID: 'It's not easy for anyone'

 Selena Gomez made a cooking show in quarantine to try to bring a little lightness to the COVID era. She talks how hard it is for everyone to cope.
Selena Gomez teases 'exciting things' in Instagram video [Video]

Selena Gomez teases 'exciting things' in Instagram video

Selena Gomez teased her Instagram followers by sharing news of "so many exciting" new projects in a video on Tuesday.

Selena Gomez planning to raise $100 million for mental health services [Video]

Selena Gomez planning to raise $100 million for mental health services

Selena Gomez celebrated her 28th birthday on Wednesday by launching a new fund with the aim of raising $100 million dollars for mental health services.

