Gwyneth Paltrow reveals issues in Chris Martin marriage
Gwyneth Paltrow says she and Chris Martin "just didn't quite fit together" as a couple, despite being married for 13 years.
Gwyneth Paltrow gets beauty tips from motherGwyneth Paltrow takes beauty tips from her mother Blythe Danner as they both suffer from dry skin.
Gwyneth Paltrow only started to love herself in her 30sGwyneth Paltrow only started to "love herself" in her late 30s, as she says coming to terms with ageing and feeling "internally beautiful" helped her feel her "prettiest".
Rob Lowe 'not surprised' by Gwyneth Paltrow's revelation his wife gave her s*x tipsRob Lowe has declared he isn't fazed by Gwyneth Paltrow's revelation that his wife Sheryl Berkoff taught her about oral s*x.