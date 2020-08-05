Global  
 

Warehouse Storing Explosives Blamed for Beirut Explosion
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Warehouse Storing Explosives Blamed for Beirut Explosion

BEIRUT — The explosion that ripped through Beirut on August 4 is believed to have originated from a warehouse in the Port of Beirut, according to multiple reports citing the Lebanese government.

The death toll has risen to at least 135 people killed and 5,000 wounded throughout the city, according to multiple reports citing Lebanon's health minister in an interview with Al Manar television.

The port's grain silos, which stored 85 percent of Lebanon's grain, were also destroyed.

The explosion almost entirely razed the waterfront district and caused extensive damage to hospitals, residences, businesses and schools within what satellite images show is a roughly 1.5-kilometer radius.

The New York Times reports that the blast cut off electricity in most of the city, which impeded rescue workers.

Various cultural sites reported damage, including the Mohammad Al-Amin Mosque.

The city's St.

George Hospital also sustained damage but continued trying to care for patients.

