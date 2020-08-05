Global  
 

Jay Leno 'fully supports' his friend Ellen DeGeneres
Jay Leno 'fully supports' his friend Ellen DeGeneres

Jay Leno 'fully supports' his friend Ellen DeGeneres

Jay Leno has sent his full support to his longtime friend Ellen DeGeneres as she faces an investigation into her programme amid claims of a "toxic" work environment.

