Ferrari's new Roma coupe aims to take on Aston Martin and Mercedes

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mercedes-Benz Germany-based international automobile brand
70th Anniversary Grand Prix: George Russell has 'complete faith' in MercedesGeorge Russell says he has total trust in Mercedes to guide him to the front of the Formula 1 grid in the future.
BBC News
F1: Bottas beats Hamilton in Mercedes one-two in final practiceSILVERSTONE: outpaced championship leader to top the times as Mercedes led the way in Saturday's final free practice for Sunday's . The Finn, who started from..
WorldNews
Practice makes perfect as Stroll lifts Racing Point mood after Perez virus blowLance Stroll topped the times for Racing Point in Friday afternoon's second free practice for the British Grand Prix.","content":"Lance Stroll topped the times..
WorldNews
Is Mercedes-Benz Axing Seven Models?
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Aston Martin English manufacturer of luxury sports cars and grand tourers
UK factories suffer worst quarter on record - CBI
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14Published
Italy Country in southern Europe
Tourist damages 200-year-old Italian sculpture while posing for a photoAn Austrian tourist broke several toes off of the original plaster of the 200-year-old sculpture, “Paolina Borghese as Venus Victrix,” at the Museo Antonio..
CBS News
For Liam Neeson and son, 'Made in Italy' was a family affairLiam Neeson and son Micheal Richardson remember late wife and mother, Natasha Richardson. The two act opposite each other in new comedy drama, "Made in Italy."..
USATODAY.com
Tourist posing for photo breaks 19th Century Antonio Canova sculptureA tourist has accidentally broken the toes of a historic artwork while visiting a museum in Italy.
BBC News
Italy inaugurates new bridge after deadly collapse
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this