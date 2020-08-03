PM Modi, Gujarat CM announce ex-gratia for Ahmedabad hospital fire victims

A massive fire broke out at a COVID care hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on August 06. Around eight people died in the fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. More details are awaited in this regard. While speaking to media, the JCP at Sector 1 in Ahmedabad, Rajendra Asari spoke on Shrey Hospital fire incident which has claimed 8 lives. He said, "We are taking the help of fire and forensic experts in the investigation." "A trustee of the hospital is being interrogated and will take help from CCTV footage in this incident," he added.
The Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at 4% and reverse repo rate at 3.35%. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also said that they would maintain an accommodative stance in view of the Covid pandemic. Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks, and reverse repo is the rate at which it borrows from them. The Central bank also decided to allow lenders to provide a restructuring facility on some loans that were standard as on March 1, 2020. 'Real GDP growth in the first half of the year is estimated to remain in the contraction zone. For the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative,' the RBI Governor said. Stressed MSME borrowers would be eligible for restructuring of debt, if their accounts were classified standard, Das added. The governor also raised the loan-to-value ratio against gold to 90% from current 75%, to mitigate COVID-19 impact on households. Watch the full video for all the takeaways from the RBI monetary policy announcements.
Actor Akshay Kumar is set to start work on his upcoming film Bell Bottom. Akshay jets off to the UK for shooting of upcoming Bell Bottom. A chartered aircraft was hired for Akshay Kumar, the film cast and crew. Akshay is being accompanied by his family. The actor was seen inside the aircraft wearing a mask amid Covid scare. The shooting for his film Bell Bottom is set to take place in United Kingdom. The actor was seen with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta at the airport earlier. The chartered aircraft was booked keeping the Covid pandemic in mind. Akshay is among the first batch of actors to have resumed work post lockdown. Bell Bottom is a period thriller set in the 1980s & is based on a real-life story. During lockdown, Akshay shot for a Covid awareness ad with filmmaker R Balki.
Eight people were killed after a blaze in the wee hours at a private hospital in Ahmedabad. The victims, which include five men and three women, were being treated at the ICU ward of the COVID-19 designated Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area. Fire reportedly broke out around 3.30 am on the fourth floor of the four-storey hospital. Around 40 other COVID-19 patients who were admitted at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city. Shrey Hospital is among the around 60 private hospitals designated as COVID-19 hospitals by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident led by the additional Chief Secretary of the state and a report has to be submitted within 3 days. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) has been announced to the kin of those who died while Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured in the incident. Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted to express his condolences. Watch the full video for all the details.
All India Imam Association President Sajid Rashidi on August 06 said that mosque will always be mosque maybe temple will be demolished to build the mosque. "Islam says a mosque will always be a mosque. It can't be broken to build something else. We believe it was, and will always be a mosque. Mosque wasn't built after demolishing temple but now maybe temple will be demolished to build mosque," said Rashidi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of Ram Janmabhoomi on August 05 in Ayodhya.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19. He was discharged from Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital on August 05. Speaking to ANI on..