PM Modi, Gujarat CM announce ex-gratia for Ahmedabad hospital fire victims

A massive fire broke out at a COVID care hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on August 06.

Around eight people lost their lives, including five men and three women in the fire incident at Shrey Hospital.

One paramedic also received burn injuries.

Reportedly, the fire occurred due to a short circuit in ICU of the fourth floor of hospital.

An inquiry into the matter is underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of the deceased.

Rs 50,000 to be given to those injured due to the fire.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the eight victims who died in the fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad.

The CMO added that Rs 50,000 would be given to those injured in the incident.

Earlier today as per Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, Gujarat Chief Minister has ordered a probe in the incident.

"CM Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the incident of fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) will be leading the probe.

The CM has ordered for a report within 3 days."